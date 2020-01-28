B.C. officials to give update on coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The province will provide an update on the coronavirus and potential cases here in B.C.

Health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry will make the update in Vancouver on Tuesday morning. The ministry has said there are currently no confirmed cases in B.C.

The update comes as China is reporting 25 more deaths from the viral disease, bringing the death toll to at least 106. It includes the first death in Beijing.

Meanwhile, the wife of the first confirmed patient in Canada is isolated in her home as she awaits final confirmation of her own case.

Officials, including the federal health minister, say the risk associated with coronavirus is low.

