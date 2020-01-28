Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

B.C. officials to give update on coronavirus

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 12:43 pm
Health Minister Adrian Dix, along with provincial health officer Bonnie Henry, will provide an update on the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Health Minister Adrian Dix, along with provincial health officer Bonnie Henry, will provide an update on the coronavirus on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The province will provide an update on the coronavirus and potential cases here in B.C.

Health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry will make the update in Vancouver on Tuesday morning. The ministry has said there are currently no confirmed cases in B.C.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the coronavirus

Canadian woman among the millions trapped in Wuhan, China

The update comes as China is reporting 25 more deaths from the viral disease, bringing the death toll to at least 106. It includes the first death in Beijing.

Meanwhile, the wife of the first confirmed patient in Canada is isolated in her home as she awaits final confirmation of her own case.

Officials, including the federal health minister, say the risk associated with coronavirus is low.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChinaHealthCoronavirusHealth MinisterAdrian DixHealth MattersCoronavirus BC
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.