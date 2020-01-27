Menu

Health

2nd ‘presumptive’ coronavirus case reported in Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 7:19 am
Updated January 27, 2020 7:53 am
People wear masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
People wear masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario health officials have announced that a second “presumptive” case of the new coronavirus has been reported in the province, marking the second case in Canada.

The patient is the wife of the man who was infected with the province’s first presumptive case, which was announced on Saturday, officials said in a news release.

“Since arriving in Toronto with her husband, this individual has been in self-isolation,” the news release read.

There is currently no word on where she is being treated.

READ MORE: Canada’s 1st ‘presumptive’ case of new coronavirus discovered in Toronto

“We are working alongside Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with the individual during their self-isolation period,” said Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer.

“Given the fact that she has been in self-isolation, the risk to Ontarians remains low.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, officials announced the country’s first “presumptive” case of the new coronavirus after a man in his 50s tested positive for the illness.

Secondary testing at Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory will take place to confirm the case.

The man is being treated at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital, where he is in isolation. As of Sunday, he was reported to be in stable condition.

First point of contact for those concerned about infection should be Ontario Health: Sunnybrook

Officials said the man recently travelled from Wuhan, China, which is believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak. He returned to Toronto on Jan. 22 before being admitted to hospital on Jan. 23 after he experienced coronavirus symptoms.

In Saturday’s news conference, officials said the man was believed to have had very little external contact and household members were placed into self-isolation.

The cases are expected to be addressed during a news conference at Queen’s Park at 11:30 a.m.

More to come.

– With files from Kerri Breen

