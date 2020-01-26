‘Too many people need help’: Calgarians fundraise for Chinese coronavirus supplies

Calgarians are fundraising for medical supplies for people affected by coronavirus in China.
Almost 2,000 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to the National Health Commission, 56 people have died.
“Too many people need help,” said fundraiser organizer Patty Xu at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre on Sunday.
“They are working for over 24 hours, seven days, non-stop, and then they’re short of even gloves, even masks for protection. So we want to do more for them.”
Xu said the goal is to raise $30,000 for those supplies. Within a day of launching the GoFundMe page, the group raised more than $28,000 by Sunday at 5 p.m.
“The mask is… the most shortage right now,” she said. “And then all the coverage about the whole body and then gloves as well,” she said.
– With files from The Associated Press
