‘Too many people need help’: Calgarians fundraise for Chinese coronavirus supplies

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians are fundraising for medical supplies for people affected by coronavirus in China.

Almost 2,000 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. According to the National Health Commission, 56 people have died.

READ MORE: Health officials urge Canadians to get coronavirus information from credible sources

“Too many people need help,” said fundraiser organizer Patty Xu at the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre on Sunday.

“We want to connect together to help our people to go through this time because all the hospitals are asking us for help because they’re too [short on supplies].

“They are working for over 24 hours, seven days, non-stop, and then they’re short of even gloves, even masks for protection. So we want to do more for them.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Chinese consul general addresses virus concerns at Lunar New Year celebrations in Calgary

Xu said the goal is to raise $30,000 for those supplies. Within a day of launching the GoFundMe page, the group raised more than $28,000 by Sunday at 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“The mask is… the most shortage right now,” she said. “And then all the coverage about the whole body and then gloves as well,” she said.

– With files from The Associated Press