Quebec considers evacuating citizens from China amid coronavirus outbreak

The provincial government is considering repatriating Quebecers who are currently in China as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Health Minister Danielle McCann told reporters on Wednesday at the province’s National Assembly that a decision will be made in the coming days.

“We are considering repatriating Quebecers,” she said.

The new virus has quickly spread after originating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has led to nearly 6,000 confirmed cases, with 132 deaths as of late Tuesday.

Canada has not announced plans to evacuate citizens from Chinese cities hit hard by the new coronavirus, however other countries, including France and the U.S., are preparing to repatriate their citizens.

Global Affairs Canada, however, is warning citizens to avoid all travel to the province of Hubei.

The Quebec government is taking all necessary precautions to keep the virus under control should be there a confirmed case in the province, according to McCann.

The province is currently investigating three potential cases, but the health ministry has stressed that none of the cases have been confirmed.

“We have to be ready even if the situation is currently under control,” said McCann.

The symptoms of the new virus include fever and a tight chest. Some people could also experience difficulty breathing.

— With files from Global News’ Andrew Russell