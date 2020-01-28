Menu

Sports

‘I love you big bro’: LeBron James vows to continue Kobe Bryant legacy

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 11:13 am
Tributes pour in for Kobe Bryant amid chopper crash investigation
WATCH: The world continues to mourn the loss of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant after he, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

An emotional LeBron James turned to Instagram on Monday to express his grief over Kobe Bryant, his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, mentor and “brother” who died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

A “heartbroken and devastated” James confessed that he wasn’t ready to address Bryant’s death and that he struggled to write his statement.

“Every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had,” he wrote.

READ MORE: These are the other 8 victims who died in the Kobe Bryant crash

James said he last spoke to Bryant over the phone on Sunday, just a few hours before the fatal helicopter crash occurred in Calabasas, Calif.

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to L.A.,” James wrote. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have.

“Man I love you big bro,” James wrote.

View this post on Instagram

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

On Saturday, James passed Bryant to move into third place on the NBA’s career scoring list following a big night against the 76ers in Philadelphia. James knew he might pass Bryant’s record in the game, so he played with Bryant’s nickname, “Mamba,” written on his sneakers.

Bryant’s final tweet celebrated James surpassing his own total of 33,643 career points.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” Bryant wrote. “Much respect my brother.”

James said his heart goes out to Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and their three surviving daughters. Gianna Bryant, 13, was also killed in the crash.

READ MORE: Who is Vanessa Bryant? A timeline of her relationship with Kobe

He also vowed to carry on Bryant’s winning ways with the Lakers.

“I promise you I’ll continue your legacy,” James wrote. “You mean so much to us all here especially Laker Nation and it’s my responsibility to put this s— on my back and keep going!”

He wrapped up the post with a simple message to Bryant: “Until we meet again my brother!”

The Lakers have not played a game since Bryant’s death, and it’s unclear when they will.

Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed, the Lakers announced on Twitter.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences,” the team wrote in a statement.

“This is a very difficult time for all of us.”

Former NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade also shared poignant messages on their social media about Bryant’s passing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
