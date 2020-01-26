Dwyane Wade cries over the loss of friend Kobe Bryant: ‘It’s a nightmare’

Send this page to someone via email

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade got emotional on social media on Sunday following the news of the death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

Wade, 38, posted several videos on his Instagram page opening up about his loss.

“Today is one of the saddest days in my lifetime,” Wade said.

"Today is one of the saddest days in my lifetime." Dwyane Wade reflects on the news of Kobe Bryant's death. (via @DwyaneWade) pic.twitter.com/9EDwERxIyq — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

“It seems like a bad dream that you just want to wake up from. It’s a nightmare.” Tweet This

Bryant, the retired NBA superstar, was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday. Bryant was 41.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among the victims.

The former Miami Heat player continued, saying Bryant was a great leader and champion, and if you knew him, there wasn’t “anyone better.”

“Emotions are all over the place … these are the moments where you ask why?”

0:48 Fans gather outside L.A.’s Staples Centre following to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant Fans gather outside L.A.’s Staples Centre following to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant



Wade also shared several images of the two together, as well as pictures of Bryant and Gianna.

“My family and I have been sharing Kobe stories,” he said.

“We have so many moments that he’s given us and we’re so thankful for those moments … I got a chance to have a relationship, a friendship, and I’m going to miss him.” Tweet This

Wade said when Bryant retired from basketball in 2016, he left a hole in the game.

Heroes come and go LEGENDS live forever‼️ #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/sYMG8CKN5b — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2020

“I wanted to be respected by him and once I reached that level I knew I did something,” he said. “Kobe, thank you for all the memories.”

And while the two never played together on the same team, they did share the podium during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Wade and Bryant both played for Team USA, winning gold medals.



Wade was one of many former and current NBA players who shared a tribute for Bryant on Sunday.

Former teammate and long-time friend Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal posted a heartbreaking post on Twitter.

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of loosing [sic] my niece Gigi & my brother [Kobe Bryant],” he wrote on Twitter.

“I love u [sic] and u will be missed. My condolences goes [sic] out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board.”

NBA legend Michael Jordan also posted an official statement on Sunday, adding Bryant was like a little brother to him.

“Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling,” he said. “We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much.”

Statement from Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/AqLsRWMxl9 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 26, 2020

Jordan added Bryant was a fierce competitor and one of the “greats of the game.”

“Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.”