‘I’m sick right now:’ Shaq posts heartbreaking tribute for Kobe Bryant

Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal posted a heartbreaking tribute for his friend and former teammate Kobe Bryant following the news of his death on Sunday.

The former Los Angeles Laker said he was “sick.”

“There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through with this tragedy of loosing [sic] my niece Gigi & my brother [Kobe Bryant],” he wrote on Twitter.

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles ⁠— reports

“I love u [sic] and u will be missed. My condolences goes [sic] out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board.”

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant, the retired NBA superstar, was among nine killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 41.

CNN and NBC also reported Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was among the victims.

“Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man,” O’Neal said.

Canadian basketball community pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

“That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his.” Tweet This

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

The retired NBA player added Bryant’s daughter Gianna, or “Gigi,” was born on the same day has his younger daughter Me’Arah.

O’Neal, 47, and Bryant played for the Lakers between 1996 and 2004, becoming one of the most iconic duos in basketball.

The two went on to win three back-to-back championships together between 2000 to 2002, the Bleacher Report noted.

But the two also had an ongoing public feud for years. In 2004, after losing to Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals, the two parted ways.

Bryant stayed and played with the Lakers, while O’Neal went on to play with the Miami Heat.

The two exchanged petty conversations and critiqued each other’s games for years.

But in 2009, during an NBA All-Star Game, some say the feud ended — the two picked up trophies for co-MVPs during the game, the Washington Post reported.

"I took it home and gave it to [my son] Shareef. I realized then that I may have messed something up. Because a lot of times that our beef was going on, you know me, I'm the master of marketing. About 60 per cent of the time, I was just saying to keep it going."Many fans believed part of the Kobe-Shaq feud was a marketing campaign.