Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Celebrities react to Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘My heart is in pieces’

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 6:29 pm
Scene of helicopter crash that killed former basketball star Kobe Bryant and others
WATCH: Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant and four other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday.

The celebrity world is feeling the loss of former NBA star Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 41-year-old athlete, who retired in 2016, died after the helicopter went down in Calabasas, Calif., just before 10 a.m. local time, according to U.S. media reports. All nine on board, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash near Los Angeles

He shared four children with wife Vanessa Bryant, including Natalia, 17, Bianca, 3, and seven-month-old Capri.

Stars like Drake, Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and more took to social media to share their sadness over the death.

Drake shared a photo of Bryant on his Instagram, writing: “It can’t be.”

Story continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Justin Bieber shared a photo of himself with Bryant years ago, writing: “It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day! Love you man!”

“I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Raptors, Spurs run out 24 second shot clock in honour of Kobe Bryant
Raptors, Spurs run out 24 second shot clock in honour of Kobe Bryant

Her husband, singer John Legend, wrote: “I’m so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift said on Twitter that her “heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy.”

Comedian Kevin Hart also posted a photo of Bryant on his Instagram account, writing: “This honestly doesn’t make sense… I just saw you man. This hurts my heart.”

L.A. Clippers coach calls reports of Bryant’s death ‘shocking’
L.A. Clippers coach calls reports of Bryant’s death ‘shocking’

Khloé Kardashian expressed her grief over the death, writing: “This can’t be real.”

Story continues below advertisement

Her mother, Kris Jenner, posted on Instagram: “Devastated by the news of losing our precious Kobe Bryant.”

Reese Witherspoon referred to Bryant on Twitter as “an extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eyewitnesses said to have seen Bryant’s helicopter flying low, heard explosion
Eyewitnesses said to have seen Bryant’s helicopter flying low, heard explosion

It’s not no telling what you gone wake up to nowadays,” rapper Meek Mill tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was great, charismatic and among the hardest-working athletes ever, but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters,” Jimmy Kimmel tweeted.

‘We are devastated’: Brooklyn Nets coach offers condolences after death of Kobe Bryant
‘We are devastated’: Brooklyn Nets coach offers condolences after death of Kobe Bryant

Comedian Trevor Noah simply tweeted: “Jesus this is heartbreaking.”

Story continues below advertisement
Moment of silence for Kobe Bryant at NBA game between Rockets, Nuggets
Moment of silence for Kobe Bryant at NBA game between Rockets, Nuggets

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LakersKobe BryantCelebrity deathsKobe Bryant deathkobe bryant cause of deathkobe bryant death reactionskobe bryant lakerskobe daughter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.