Celebrities react to Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘My heart is in pieces’

The celebrity world is feeling the loss of former NBA star Kobe Bryant after he died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The 41-year-old athlete, who retired in 2016, died after the helicopter went down in Calabasas, Calif., just before 10 a.m. local time, according to U.S. media reports. All nine on board, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died.

He shared four children with wife Vanessa Bryant, including Natalia, 17, Bianca, 3, and seven-month-old Capri.

Stars like Drake, Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and more took to social media to share their sadness over the death.

Drake shared a photo of Bryant on his Instagram, writing: “It can’t be.”

Justin Bieber shared a photo of himself with Bryant years ago, writing: “It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day! Love you man!”

“I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god,” Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Her husband, singer John Legend, wrote: “I’m so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Taylor Swift said on Twitter that her “heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy.”

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Comedian Kevin Hart also posted a photo of Bryant on his Instagram account, writing: “This honestly doesn’t make sense… I just saw you man. This hurts my heart.”

Khloé Kardashian expressed her grief over the death, writing: “This can’t be real.”

This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Her mother, Kris Jenner, posted on Instagram: “Devastated by the news of losing our precious Kobe Bryant.”

Reese Witherspoon referred to Bryant on Twitter as “an extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man.”

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

“It’s not no telling what you gone wake up to nowadays,” rapper Meek Mill tweeted.

It’s not no telling what you gone wake up to nowadays — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 26, 2020

“He was great, charismatic and among the hardest-working athletes ever, but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters,” Jimmy Kimmel tweeted.

He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

Comedian Trevor Noah simply tweeted: “Jesus this is heartbreaking.”

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

