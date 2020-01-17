Stolen Jeep worth $84K recovered by police, Kelowna man arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man is in custody and is facing nine charges after being arrested in relation to what police called a spree of break-and-enter and vehicle thefts.

According to Kelowna RCMP, officers have been investigating “a rash” of vehicle incidents in the area since the end of December. On the evening of Jan. 8, officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress at a dealership on Enterprise Way.

Police say despite a quick response and extensive patrols, the suspect was not located.

The suspect fled the lot in a new Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT valued at more than $84,000. Video surveillance showed a man breaking a window and taking keys to multiple vehicles.

The next night, officers spotted the stolen Jeep at a local hotel and tried to stop it, but the driver fled the scene, colliding with a police vehicle in the process.

Though the suspect escaped, police say a man and a woman associated to the driver were arrested at the hotel, and an investigation led to the recovery of some of the previously stolen dealership vehicle keys.

Six days later, on Jan. 15, just before 3 p.m., the Jeep was sighted on Enterprise Way, with Kelowna RCMP saying officers responded immediately to the call.

The stolen ride was found in a parking lot on Hardy Street, where a nearby man tried fleeing from police on foot, but was arrested without incident following a short pursuit.

Following his arrest, police say officers located evidence associated with the ongoing commercial break-and-enter incidents.

Thomas Aaron Udell, 33, of Kelowna is facing the following charges:

Disguising face with intent to commit an offence

Break and enter

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Flight from police

Willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Assault peace officer with a weapon

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of undertaking

“This investigation illustrates the response Kelowna RCMP will provide to the community in order to stop an ongoing crime and their devotion to catching suspects involved in criminal offences,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

“Our officers put every effort forward to reduce crime in the community and the arrest of this suspect will have a significant impact in the current wave of property crimes in the Kelowna area.”