Arrests made in dealership vehicle thefts and arson at Cobourg towing impound: police

After a lengthy investigation, police in Cobourg have made two arrests in connection with the theft of vehicles and a case of arson at a towing impound yard in October.

The Cobourg Police Service launched an investigation on Oct. 3, 2019, after two vehicles were reported stolen from a north-end auto dealership. Police say later that day a suspect was arrested in southern Ontario in one of the allegedly stolen vehicles. The other vehicle was later found abandoned in Cobourg.

On Oct. 6, police and firefighters responded to a fire at Chadwick’s Towing on Veronica Street. The investigation determined the fire was deliberately set and two vehicles were reported stolen.

Police say two suspects were identified and warrants were issued for their arrest. Details of the arrests were released on Thursday.

In connection to the Oct. 3 incident, Kyle Logan, 21 of Ingersoll, Ont., was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

James Robert Westover, 36, of London, Ont., was arrested and charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both men were jointly charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and theft under $5,000.

Logan appeared in court in Cobourg on Dec 3.

Westover was additionally charged in connection to the arson investigation with:

Arson causing damage to property

Trafficking in property obtained by crime

Breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence

Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Westover made a court appearance in Cobourg for a bail hearing on Thursday, police said.

