Crime

Arrests made in dealership vehicle thefts and arson at Cobourg towing impound: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 6:11 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 6:13 pm
Fire at Cobourg towing impound treated as arson case
A fire at a Cobourg towing impound on Oct. 6, 2019, was treated as a case of arson.

After a lengthy investigation, police in Cobourg have made two arrests in connection with the theft of vehicles and a case of arson at a towing impound yard in October.

The Cobourg Police Service launched an investigation on Oct. 3, 2019, after two vehicles were reported stolen from a north-end auto dealership. Police say later that day a suspect was arrested in southern Ontario in one of the allegedly stolen vehicles. The other vehicle was later found abandoned in Cobourg.

READ MORE: Arson suspected at Cobourg towing impound yard

On Oct. 6, police and firefighters responded to a fire at Chadwick’s Towing on Veronica Street. The investigation determined the fire was deliberately set and two vehicles were reported stolen.

Police say two suspects were identified and warrants were issued for their arrest. Details of the arrests were released on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

In connection to the Oct. 3 incident, Kyle Logan, 21 of Ingersoll, Ont., was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an undertaking.

James Robert Westover, 36, of London, Ont., was arrested and charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both men were jointly charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft under $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and theft under $5,000.

Logan appeared in court in Cobourg on Dec 3.

READ MORE: OPP arrest 20 from Quebec, lay 350 charges in Ontario luxury car theft ring

Westover was additionally charged in connection to the arson investigation with:

  • Arson causing damage to property
  • Trafficking in property obtained by crime
  • Breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Westover made a court appearance in Cobourg for a bail hearing on Thursday, police said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterArsonCobourgVehicle TheftNorthumberlandCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeChadwick's TowingJames Robert Westover
