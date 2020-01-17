Tracks in fresh snow lead Vernon RCMP to home robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

In what was an easy case to crack, police say tracks in fresh snow led to the arrest of a suspect following a home robbery in Vernon on Wednesday.

According to police, a homeowner returned to his house on Black Rock Road in the middle of the afternoon to find a man stealing household items.

Police say when the homeowner came home, he heard someone moving around on the upper floor of the residence but wasn’t concerned, believing it was a family member.

However, when a stranger came down the staircase carrying two bags, the homeowner was shocked.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the stranger dropped one of the bags, then walked out the door after being confronted by the homeowner.

When officers arrived, police say they were able to follow tracks in the snow to a shed on a nearby property. The suspect was located hiding in a snowbank next to the shed and was arrested without incident, police say.

The stolen property was recovered.

“The one good thing about all this freshly fallen snow, is it made it relatively easy for our frontline officers to follow the suspect,” said RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn.

A 47-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with break and enter and theft.

