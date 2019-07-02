2 more suspects in Hamilton Road home invasion-style robbery arrested: London police

Two more suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion-style robbery on Hamilton Road late last month are in custody, London police said on Tuesday.

Police said officers located Randolph Edwin Sisson, 44, and Cheyanne Metatawabin, 25, on Saturday night after spotting them in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Western Road.

The pair had been sought by police on charges including armed robbery, forcible entry, assault, and uttering threats of death or bodily harm in connection to the incident, which investigators say occurred around 3:30 a.m. on June 21 at an unspecified address.

Two suspects have already been charged in connection to the incident.

It’s alleged a woman at the Hamilton Road address answered a knock at her door and was met by four people, reportedly armed with several weapons including an axe and what appeared to be handguns.

Police allege the group forced their way in and took property, and say the woman and a friend were assaulted.

Two other Londoners, a 36-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, were arrested the same day and later charged with offences including armed robbery, forcible entry, and possession of an imitation weapon.

Sisson and Metatawabin remained at large following the incident, authorities say.

Police issued a plea to the public for information regarding their whereabouts last week.

Sisson is being held in custody and will appear in court on Thursday, while Metatawabin is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, police said.