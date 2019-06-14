Vancouver police investigating violent home invasion, robbery in West End

Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who broke into a West End home and sent to a woman to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment on Beach Avenue near Jervis Street around 6:30 a.m. for reports of an attack.

Police say the suspect appears to have entered the home through an unlocked patio door.

Investigators believe the motive for the invasion was a break-and-enter, and that a number of items were stolen.

The 29-year-old woman remains in hospital in serious condition, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, about six feet in height, with short dark hair and stubble.

Police say he was last seen walking from the crime scene wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.