Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Employee handcuffed to freezer during robbery at Timberlea business: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 3:52 pm
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers. Halifax Regional Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly handcuffed an employee to a freezer during a robbery last month.

In a news release Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said the robbery at a service station along St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Timberlea happened on Dec. 26.

READ MORE: Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Dartmouth: police

Police say a man entered a station armed with a knife at 4 a.m., and handcuffed the employee to a freezer.

He left the station with a quantity of cash and cigarettes, according to police.

Suspicious package near Dieppe, N.B., city hall prompts police response
Suspicious package near Dieppe, N.B., city hall prompts police response

It wasn’t until an hour later until a client noticed the handcuffed employee and called police.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, about 5’4” with a clean-shaven face and a thin build.

READ MORE: RCMP seeking 2 suspects in reported break-and-enter, theft in Lower Sackville

Police say he was wearing a grey Nike jacket with a hood, a ball cap with black and white checker pattern on the bill of the cap, dark blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPRobberyNova Scotia RCMPtimberleaSt. Margaret's Bay RoadTimberlea service station
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.