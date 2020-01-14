Employee handcuffed to freezer during robbery at Timberlea business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly handcuffed an employee to a freezer during a robbery last month.

In a news release Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said the robbery at a service station along St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Timberlea happened on Dec. 26.

Police say a man entered a station armed with a knife at 4 a.m., and handcuffed the employee to a freezer.

He left the station with a quantity of cash and cigarettes, according to police.

It wasn’t until an hour later until a client noticed the handcuffed employee and called police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, about 5’4” with a clean-shaven face and a thin build.

Police say he was wearing a grey Nike jacket with a hood, a ball cap with black and white checker pattern on the bill of the cap, dark blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.