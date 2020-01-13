RCMP seeking 2 suspects in reported break-and-enter, theft in Lower Sackville

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP announced Monday that they are looking for two suspects who were involved in a reported break-and-enter and theft that occurred on Dec. 11, 2019 in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Just before 4 a.m., police say they were dispatched to an alarm and glass break at a business in the 300 block of Sackville Drive. According to police, officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the glass door of the business was broken and someone had entered the premises.

Police say a search for suspects with assistance from Halifax Regional Police canine unit was unsuccessful. The suspects reportedly fled with cigarettes and cash.

Video surveillance from the store identified two suspects in a red four-door sedan. The driver is described as wearing a dark jacket, ripped jeans and black boots. The passenger is described as wearing a red balaclava, a red-and-navy jacket and black-and-white gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.