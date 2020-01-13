Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seeking 2 suspects in reported break-and-enter, theft in Lower Sackville

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 2:32 pm
One suspect is described as wearing a red balaclava, a red-and-navy jacket and black-and-white gloves.
One suspect is described as wearing a red balaclava, a red-and-navy jacket and black-and-white gloves. Halifax District RCMP

Halifax District RCMP announced Monday that they are looking for two suspects who were involved in a reported break-and-enter and theft that occurred on Dec. 11, 2019 in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Just before 4 a.m., police say they were dispatched to an alarm and glass break at a business in the 300 block of Sackville Drive. According to police, officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the glass door of the business was broken and someone had entered the premises.

READ MORE: Halifax police charge nude suspect in Dartmouth break-ins, assaults

Police say a search for suspects with assistance from Halifax Regional Police canine unit was unsuccessful. The suspects reportedly fled with cigarettes and cash.

Video surveillance from the store identified two suspects in a red four-door sedan. The driver is described as wearing a dark jacket, ripped jeans and black boots. The passenger is described as wearing a red balaclava, a red-and-navy jacket and black-and-white gloves.

Story continues below advertisement
The driver is described as wearing a dark jacket, ripped jeans and black boots.
The driver is described as wearing a dark jacket, ripped jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHalifax Regional PoliceTheftBreak And Enterhalifax policeLower SackvilleHalifax District RCMPLower Sackville crimeLower Sackville break-in
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.