Crime

Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Dartmouth: police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 10:45 am
Updated January 14, 2020 11:11 am
Halifax police say a teen has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Courtney Road in Dartmouth on Jan. 14, 2020.
Halifax police say a teen has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Courtney Road in Dartmouth on Jan. 14, 2020. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Dartmouth on Tuesday, according to police.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons call on Courtney Road at approximately 10:55 a.m.

They say a teenager has been transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

Courtney Road is closed to traffic and police have asked the public to remain out of the area as they investigate.

Officers remain at the scene at this time.

 

