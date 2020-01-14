Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Dartmouth: police

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Dartmouth on Tuesday, according to police.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a weapons call on Courtney Road at approximately 10:55 a.m.
They say a teenager has been transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.
Courtney Road is closed to traffic and police have asked the public to remain out of the area as they investigate.
Officers remain at the scene at this time.
