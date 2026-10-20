Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for suspect after 23-year-old man killed in Winnipeg

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 20, 2026 4:16 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police said its homicide unit is searching for suspects in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police said its homicide unit is searching for suspects in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim, Jayden Laporte, 23, was shot after meeting a group of people in the Balmoral Avenue and Spence Street area earlier this week. During that encounter, police said someone shot the man, leaving him with serious injuries, police said in a news release.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Laporte was taken to the Health Sciences Centre by family members, and police attended the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday. He later died of his injuries. The 23-year-old was a member of the Long Plain First Nation and was living in Portage la Prairie.

The WPS homicide unit is investigating. Its search for suspects is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices