Police search for suspect after 23-year-old man killed in Winnipeg

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Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim, Jayden Laporte, 23, was shot after meeting a group of people in the Balmoral Avenue and Spence Street area earlier this week. During that encounter, police said someone shot the man, leaving him with serious injuries, police said in a news release.

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Laporte was taken to the Health Sciences Centre by family members, and police attended the hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday. He later died of his injuries. The 23-year-old was a member of the Long Plain First Nation and was living in Portage la Prairie.

The WPS homicide unit is investigating. Its search for suspects is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.