Selena Gomez drops first album in 5 years, ‘Rare’

Send this page to someone via email

The last time American pop star Selena Gomez put out a full-length studio album was 2015, and now, after much patience and anticipation, fans have just been treated to another.

Early Friday morning, to follow Revival (2015), Gomez, 27, released her third solo album, Rare.

Along with the long-awaited record, the musician dropped a vibrant new music video for its title track, directed by Brthr.

Rare includes the self-titled track and the previously released, chart-topping singles Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.

HERE IT IS!!! My album is officially out in the universe.. thank you for the souls that worked on this with me. Now it’s yours. Hope you like it. https://t.co/ZtkCasbpnd 🌈🌸💐 #RareOutNow pic.twitter.com/6gyiwnl9Bt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In 2016 — a year after revealing she was battling lupus — the former Wizards of Waverly Place actor checked into rehab to focus on her declining mental health. It was then that fans began speculating that they may not hear music from Gomez in the near future.

Further tensions were brought into her life after she regularly dealt with the side effects of lupus — which resulted in her cancelling nearly half of the extensive Revival world tour.

However, in late 2019, fans rejoiced once more when Gomez began teasing a full-blown comeback.

Now that the 42-minute record is out (via Interscope Records), diehard Gomez supporters have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Here’s what some of those fans had to say about Rare on Twitter:

#RareListeningParty Absolutely worth the wait. Selena poured her heart out and this album is amazing! Authentic and awesome ♥️ Wishing she didn’t have to experience what she went through. Her music is so empowering and shows strength. Love her. Love RARE ♥️ — lora larocca (@LaroccaLora) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Selena’s newest album ITS AMAZING I LOVE IT SO MUCH😍😍😍😍😍😍 @selenagomez #Rare pic.twitter.com/vrSTnWOCgB — 🏹🐍 OMG YOU ARE JAVIER, RIGHT?? 🐍🏹 (@tattshold) January 10, 2020

I'm really loving Rare, Selena's so amazing 😭🥺 — 𝒥𝒶𝓎 ☽ (@jayfloyd94) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

rare is such an amazing album. the artistic growth is shocking, selena has found her own sound and she OWNS it. every track has its own vibe, yet it’s still a cohesive album. her vocals have never sounded better. rare is pop perfection, 10/10. pic.twitter.com/K3OtFvUskb — bart | RARE OUT NOW (@rareglows) January 10, 2020

Rare is a fantastic album. Every song is a bop. Definitely Grammys on the way. Well done Selena and God bless you — – (@peacewithme4eva) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“To know that Selena is sharing her most vulnerable and honest album with us makes it even more special,” tweeted another fan.

In wake of the album’s release, Gomez too took to Twitter using the #RareListeningParty hashtag to answer questions about the track-by-track making of Rare.

She described the album as “honest, empowering and uplifting.” She also addressed what it was like collaborating with 6lack and Kid Cudi.

On Crowded Room, Gomez tweeted that 6lack, 27, “killed the verse” and that he was “so kind to be on a song that I love so much.”

All of my artwork for the album were pictures taken by my best friends https://t.co/VMWjlEhcC0 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In regards to A Sweeter Place, the album’s 13th and final song, Gomez wrote that she feels like she’s known Cudi, 35, her whole life.

Rare is now available worldwide through all major streaming platforms.

Additionally, physical vinyl variants of the album will be released on Feb. 21.

Full Rare tracklist:

Rare Dance Again Look At Her Now Lose You To Love Me Ring Vulnerable People You Know Let Me Get Me Crowded Room (ft. 6lack) Kinda Crazy Fun Cut You Off A Sweeter Place (ft. Kid Cudi)