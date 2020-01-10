Selena Gomez drops first album in 5 years, ‘Rare’

The last time American pop star Selena Gomez put out a full-length studio album was 2015, and now, after much patience and anticipation, fans have just been treated to another.
Early Friday morning, to follow Revival (2015), Gomez, 27, released her third solo album, Rare.
Along with the long-awaited record, the musician dropped a vibrant new music video for its title track, directed by Brthr.
Rare includes the self-titled track and the previously released, chart-topping singles Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.
In 2016 — a year after revealing she was battling lupus — the former Wizards of Waverly Place actor checked into rehab to focus on her declining mental health. It was then that fans began speculating that they may not hear music from Gomez in the near future.
Further tensions were brought into her life after she regularly dealt with the side effects of lupus — which resulted in her cancelling nearly half of the extensive Revival world tour.
However, in late 2019, fans rejoiced once more when Gomez began teasing a full-blown comeback.
Now that the 42-minute record is out (via Interscope Records), diehard Gomez supporters have taken to social media to express their excitement.
Here’s what some of those fans had to say about Rare on Twitter:
“To know that Selena is sharing her most vulnerable and honest album with us makes it even more special,” tweeted another fan.
In wake of the album’s release, Gomez too took to Twitter using the #RareListeningParty hashtag to answer questions about the track-by-track making of Rare.
She described the album as “honest, empowering and uplifting.” She also addressed what it was like collaborating with 6lack and Kid Cudi.
On Crowded Room, Gomez tweeted that 6lack, 27, “killed the verse” and that he was “so kind to be on a song that I love so much.”
In regards to A Sweeter Place, the album’s 13th and final song, Gomez wrote that she feels like she’s known Cudi, 35, her whole life.
Rare is now available worldwide through all major streaming platforms.
Additionally, physical vinyl variants of the album will be released on Feb. 21.
Full Rare tracklist:
- Rare
- Dance Again
- Look At Her Now
- Lose You To Love Me
- Ring
- Vulnerable
- People You Know
- Let Me Get Me
- Crowded Room (ft. 6lack)
- Kinda Crazy
- Fun
- Cut You Off
- A Sweeter Place (ft. Kid Cudi)
COMMENTS