‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot put on hold as showrunner exits

The Lizzie McGuire reboot has been put on hold after showrunner Terri Minsky stepped away from her duties on the upcoming revival for Disney+.
“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”
A new showrunner has not yet been named and production has been put on hiatus for the series.
Hilary Duff is reprising her role as Lizzie, who finds herself living in New York and about to turn 30 years old. She is working as an assistant to an interior decorator.
Duff also announced that Lizzie’s best friend Gordo, played by Adam Lamberg, will be returning.
The reboot will also be bringing back Lizzie’s family played by Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas.
Lizzie’s 13-year-old animated alter-ego will also be returning to the show.
Production on the show began in November 2019.
Many fans of the show took to Twitter once news of the delay spread.
The original Lizzie McGuire ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004.
COMMENTS