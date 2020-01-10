‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot put on hold as showrunner exits

Send this page to someone via email

The Lizzie McGuire reboot has been put on hold after showrunner Terri Minsky stepped away from her duties on the upcoming revival for Disney+.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

A new showrunner has not yet been named and production has been put on hiatus for the series.

Hilary Duff is reprising her role as Lizzie, who finds herself living in New York and about to turn 30 years old. She is working as an assistant to an interior decorator.

Duff also announced that Lizzie’s best friend Gordo, played by Adam Lamberg, will be returning.

Story continues below advertisement

The reboot will also be bringing back Lizzie’s family played by Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas.

Lizzie’s 13-year-old animated alter-ego will also be returning to the show.

Production on the show began in November 2019.

Many fans of the show took to Twitter once news of the delay spread.

What do you MEAN they’ve halted production on Lizzie McGuire while they search for a new showrunner?!??? pic.twitter.com/q1X6LGuSiy — Jamie Bess Tunkel (the Bess is silent) (@jamietunkel) January 10, 2020

All @HilaryDuff, Lizzie McGuire, and Disney Channel stans at the news of the new Lizzie McGuire series being delayed: pic.twitter.com/P9sM3Njz1P — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

2020 really just took lizzie mcguire away from me pic.twitter.com/YBjwRbA8uK — ᴄᴀᴛ✨ (@keanusgf) January 10, 2020

thinking about all the looks that Lizzie McGuire & Miranda Sanchez blessed us with pic.twitter.com/sogVPtgaDK — brittany leigh 🦋 (@recoveryspirit) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

idk any information about why terri is stepping down from lizzie mcguire but it’s important for me to remind you all that i would still trust terri minsky with my life — sadie (@sadieannerue) January 10, 2020

Lizzie McGuire being held for ransom by Disney — tyler_ray.txt (@bottledwottle) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Terri Minsky, who is the original creator and showrunner of Lizzie McGuire, has stepped down from the Disney+ Sequel after 2 episodes have been filmed, citing "Creative Differences". Hasn't been a good last 24 hours for Disney and "Creative Differences" has it? pic.twitter.com/iGjMTz4v5H — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 10, 2020

i’m not watching the new lizzie mcguire series without terri minsky on board idc she deserves better and so does the show — lauren (@lnterstellaur) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The original Lizzie McGuire ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004.