Hilary Duff gets married in private at-home wedding

Hilary Duff and her fiancé Matthew Koma tied the knot on the weekend.

On Saturday, Duff and Koma had an intimate, private wedding at their home in Los Angeles.

According to People, the ceremony “started at sunset, and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.”

The former Lizzie McGuire star shared a photo of herself and Koma standing beside a car that says “Just Married.”

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Vogue, Duff revealed her wedding dress was by London-based designer Jenny Packham.

The 32-year-old actor said she and her stylist went through a long list of designers before picking Packham for her “beautiful” designs.

“There’s a very modern shoulder. When we were coming up with the design, it was important to me that it was striking but simple. I couldn’t imagine wearing a big fluffy dress,” Duff told Vogue.

The couple’s initials were embroidered on the inside of the dress’ skirt.

Duff said she kept the dress simple because “Matthew is very simple, and I really wanted to honour that.”

“I really want to feel like myself but also how I envisioned he would see me,” Duff said. “The end result of what we came up with, with Jenny, is exactly how I wanted him to see me. I think it’s how he would envision what I would look like as a bride. It’s really special.”

Duff and Koma announced their engagement in May 2019.

“He asked me to be his wife,” Duff captioned an Instagram post showing off her engagement ring.

In June 2018, Duff announced they were expecting a baby girl.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” Duff captioned the Instagram announcement.

They welcomed their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, on Oct. 25, 2018.

Duff shares a son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.