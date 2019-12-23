Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Hilary Duff gets married in private at-home wedding

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 10:45 am
(L-R) Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the fifth Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on Oct. 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
(L-R) Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the fifth Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala on Oct. 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together

Hilary Duff and her fiancé Matthew Koma tied the knot on the weekend.

On Saturday, Duff and Koma had an intimate, private wedding at their home in Los Angeles.

According to People, the ceremony “started at sunset, and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.”

READ MORE: 11 of the biggest celebrity break-ups of 2019

The former Lizzie McGuire star shared a photo of herself and Koma standing beside a car that says “Just Married.”

View this post on Instagram

This.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

In a behind-the-scenes interview with Vogue, Duff revealed her wedding dress was by London-based designer Jenny Packham.

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old actor said she and her stylist went through a long list of designers before picking Packham for her “beautiful” designs.

“There’s a very modern shoulder. When we were coming up with the design, it was important to me that it was striking but simple. I couldn’t imagine wearing a big fluffy dress,” Duff told Vogue.

The couple’s initials were embroidered on the inside of the dress’ skirt.

Duff said she kept the dress simple because “Matthew is very simple, and I really wanted to honour that.”

“I really want to feel like myself but also how I envisioned he would see me,” Duff said. “The end result of what we came up with, with Jenny, is exactly how I wanted him to see me. I think it’s how he would envision what I would look like as a bride. It’s really special.”

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ finale — Jeff Probst apologizes, says the show will do better

Story continues below advertisement

Duff and Koma announced their engagement in May 2019.

“He asked me to be his wife,” Duff captioned an Instagram post showing off her engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram

He asked me to be his wife♥️

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

In June 2018, Duff announced they were expecting a baby girl.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” Duff captioned the Instagram announcement.

They welcomed their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, on Oct. 25, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Duff shares a son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

View this post on Instagram

They couldn’t wait for us to leave. 🎄

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HIlary Duffhilary duff familyhilary duff instagramhilary duff 2019hilary duff exhusbandhilary duff husbandhilary duff kidshilary duff matthew komahilary duff weddinghilary duff wedding ceremonyhilary duff wedding details
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.