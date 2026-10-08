Lizzo says she ‘made peace’ with public image following harassment lawsuits

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Lizzo is speaking out three years after being accused of harassment and a hostile work environment by her former tour dancers, who filed a lawsuit against the singer alleging workplace misconduct.

The Truth Hurts singer appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist to share what she’s learned about navigating the public’s perception of her during the ongoing legal battle.

“I had to make peace with the fact that there’s a version of Lizzo that exists now that the world controls,” she said. “The world controls the narrative and I don’t. But what I can control is who I really am.”

0:53 Lizzo shows us all of her awards – displayed beside her baby Yoda collection

The 38-year-old singer said that she doesn’t consider herself to be a “fighter” against the allegations.

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“I’m not a fighter. I’m a lover. I think that is the business that I’m in now because I do realize it’s a headline game,” she said when asked if she ever wanted to fight back against the allegations.

She continued, “I’m like, ‘OK, how many headlines can I have out there about the things that I’m doing that I’m proud of and that I actually did?'”

Lizzo said that the biggest thing she has learned during the legal battle is “that everything that happens to you, good or bad, is an opportunity to for growth.”

“It’s an opportunity for self-reflection and to learn about yourself. And even if you don’t like parts of yourself, deal with it and work on it,” she added.

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“The person you become at the end of that is like someone you couldn’t even imagine and you fall in love with them,” Lizzo said.

In August 2023, Lizzo was sued by three former dancers who accused the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and alleged the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment.

The civil lawsuit, viewed by The Associated Press, claims that Lizzo pressured the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for her weight gain before firing her.

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Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez made numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

The legal complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team.

0:29 Lizzo’s backup dancers file lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, fat-shaming

In May, Lizzo revealed that she is still fighting the lawsuit during a sit-down interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings.

“I think it is an easy out, but I’m fighting the case because I know that it’s not true,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo has denied all allegations and told King that if the case ends up going to trial, she is prepared to take the stand.

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“I would look fabulous while doing it,” she added.

“I’m not afraid of the truth,” she said. “The truth is less salacious than the headlines.”

This past December, a judge dismissed some of the lawsuit’s claims, which included a fat-shaming accusation.

Lizzo took to Instagram following the news in December, writing, “The fat-shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers. They conceded it had no merit in court. There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight.”

She continued, “Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out. They weren’t fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees.”

The Good As Hell singer went on to say that she has “never” fired anyone for gaining weight.

“I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them. This claim has haunted me since the day it came out,” she wrote. “It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I’m so grateful for this victory. I am still in a legal battle. I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out.”

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A separate lawsuit, alleging harassment and discrimination filed by Lizzo’s former stylist Asha Daniels, was dismissed by a federal judge last month.

Shortly after the ruling, Lizzo took to Instagram, writing, “Today I am relieved to announce that I have won the case against me and my touring company Big Grrrl Touring.”

“All the ridiculous claims by a wardrobe assistant who worked on tour for less than 3 weeks (including a claim they broke an acrylic nail) have been dismissed,” she wrote.

“It was all so shocking because I was being sued by someone who admittedly never met me. I prayed for the truth to come out and thanks to my incredible lawyers, the truth has prevailed,” Lizzo added.

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—With files from The Associated Press