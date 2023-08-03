Lizzo denies ‘outrageous’ harassment, fat-shaming allegations

Lizzo has denied allegations that she sexually harassed, fat-shamed, and created a hostile workplace for three of her ex-dancers who filed a legal complaint on Tuesday.

The pop singer, 35, broke her silence about the lawsuit on Thursday when she shared a statement on social media.

Lizzo called the allegations “false,” “outrageous” and “sensationalized.”

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo wrote. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she continued.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans,” she wrote.

The Grammy-winning singer admitted that her passion for her work is accompanied by “high standards.”

“Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team,” she defended.

Lizzo said she did not want to be “looked at as a victim,” but claimed she is “not the villain people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” she wrote. “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Lizzo said she is upset to see her work “overshadowed” by news of this lawsuit.

She thanked her supporters for lifting her up in “this difficult time.”

On Tuesday, Lizzo, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) were sued by three of the star’s ex-dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

Together, the three dancers accused Lizzo and her team of sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, discrimination and several other charges. There are also accusations that Lizzo pressured one of them to interact with a nude performer against their will in Amsterdam.

Quigley is accused of proselytizing other dancers and shaming those who had premarital sex, while also discussing lewd sexual fantasies, simulating oral sex and publicly discussing one of the plaintiffs’ virginity.

The dancers are suing for damages over emotional distress including unpaid wages, loss of earnings and lawyer’s fees. They are no longer employed by Lizzo and her production company. Davis and Williams were fired, while Rodriguez resigned.

On Wednesday, Davis and Williams told CBS News that they are not the only employees to suffer under Lizzo’s alleged mistreatment. Davis claimed more employees haven’t come forward because they are “so scared for their jobs.”

Other ex-employees, including Lizzo’s former documentary director Sophia Nahli Allison, have supported the dancers’ lawsuit. Allison called Lizzo “arrogant, self-centered and unkind.”

Sharing this because validating other Black women's experiences is deeply important to me. pic.twitter.com/gd2xEK6szq — Sophia Nahli Allison (@SophiaNAllison) August 1, 2023

In the lawsuit, Davis alleged she was fat-shamed by Lizzo, who she said implied Davis gained weight during her employment. Davis claimed Lizzo did not explicitly criticize her weight, but rather gave “the impression that she needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job.”

To CBS, Davis defended her work, regardless of her body type.

“My dancing ability was the same, my energy was the same,” she told the outlet. “The only thing about me that was different was my weight.”

The lawsuit against Lizzo has been a trending topic on social media since it was filed on Tuesday. Many fans have voiced their disappointment over the allegations, as much of Lizzo’s brand is focused on positivity, kindness and acceptance.

Even Beyoncé fanned the flame on Tuesday when she omitted Lizzo’s name from an in-concert performance of her song Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix) in Boston. Lizzo’s name normally appears in the lyrics alongside Black greats like Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj, but Queen Bey gave Lizzo the boot.

Instead, Beyoncé sang “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu” — an obvious nod to Erykah Badu, the queen of neo-soul.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield