Lizzo’s tour dancers support singer in midst of toxic workplace lawsuit

A social media account representing Lizzo‘s current dance troupe has voiced support for the singer after several of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit this month alleging workplace misconduct.

In an Instagram post, Lizzo’s backup dancers, called the “Big Grrrls,” said they were “so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent” during the 35-year-old singer’s Special Tour, which ended in July.

“The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for,” the statement reads. “THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!”

“You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with purpose!” the troupe continued. “Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers.”

A montage of video footage from Lizzo’s tour accompanied the post. In the clips, the Big Grrrls dance troupe is seen on stage and behind the scenes as they perform dance routines, prepare hair and makeup and pose for photos.

It is not clear who penned the statement on behalf of the dancers.

The defence for the About Damn Time singer comes just over two weeks after three former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — sued Lizzo for various forms of misconduct.

In an August 1 legal filing, the dancers claimed Lizzo sexually harassed them, criticized their weight and created a hostile workplace for employees. Lizzo was also accused of pressuring one dancer to interact with a nude performer against their will in Amsterdam.

The dancers claimed to be victims of racial and religious harassment, assault and false imprisonment at the hands of Lizzo and her team.

Two days after the lawsuit was filed, Lizzo released a statement denying the allegations made against her.

Lizzo called the allegations “false, outrageous” and “sensationalized.”

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo wrote. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she continued.

In rebuttal, Ron Zambrano, the lawyer representing the ex- backup dancers, said Lizzo’s “denial of this reprehensible behaviour only adds to our clients’ emotional distress.”

“Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans,” he continued. “The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences.”

The Big Grrrls dance troupe was formed as part of the singer’s Amazon competition series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The Emmy-winning production followed Lizzo and her team as they auditioned backup dancers to join her world tour.