Mac Miller’s family releases posthumous single ‘Good News’

Only two days after announcing the posthumous Mac Miller album Circles, the family of the late rapper has put out its first single, Good News.

The sombre track was revealed on Instagram on Friday and accompanied by a colourfully animated music video directed by Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford.

Previously unseen clips and photographs of Miller are scattered throughout the vivid, emotional video as it appears to follow his journey through life.

Much like the rest of the upcoming album, which drops next Friday, Good News was produced by Jon Brion.

Mac Miller performs at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on Oct. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. Rich Fury/Getty Images

The 56-year-old producer was a collaborator of Miller’s and co-wrote a majority of the tracks from his previous album, Swimming (2018).

Though Good News is only the first taste of the upcoming Circles record, it’s Miller’s third posthumous release overall.

Since his death, the musician has been featured on two other songs: the Free Nationals’ Time and That’s Life by 88-Keys.

He died at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018.

0:44 California man arrested in connection with death of Mac Miller California man arrested in connection with death of Mac Miller

Circles, Miller’s sixth studio album overall, will be released worldwide next Friday, Jan. 17. Any updates or information regarding any other potential releases can be found here.

The album is now available for physical pre-order or can be pre-saved digitally through all major streaming platforms.