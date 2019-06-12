Mac Miller featured in first posthumous single ‘Time’

Nine months after his unexpected death, Mac Miller has been featured in a brand new song, serving as his first posthumous release.

Time was released on Wednesday and is the late rapper’s first music since last July’s What’s the Use? — which came from his fifth and final album, Swimming.

The song was put out by the Free Nationals, Anderson .Paak‘s backing and touring band. It’s the group’s second single overall.

The three-and-a-half-minute long song also features R&B singer Kali Uchis.

“We love you, Mac,” wrote the band on its Twitter page following the release.

The mellow, bass-prominent tune features an array of instruments, including horns, keys and soft guitar fills.

Uchis’ clean vocals are accompanied not only by Miller’s rap verses but also by some smooth vocal phrases.



My amazing band @freenationalsXX have released their second single #Time ft my brother @MacMiller and the amazing @KALIUCHIS is on all platforms. Endless thanks to Macs beautiful family for allowing us to release this special peace of art. Hope you Enjoy!!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tuF7Z9Lq3k — CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) June 12, 2019

The Free Nationals performed all the instrumentation and produced the song. In the wake of the release, .Paak, 33, took to Twitter to congratulate his bandmates.

“My amazing band @freenationalsXX have released their second single #Time ft. my brother @MacMiller and the amazing @KALIUCHIS,” he wrote.

“Endless thanks to Mac’s beautiful family for allowing us to release this special peace of art,” he continued. “Hope you enjoy!”

The Free Nationals are Jose Rios (guitarist), Ron Tnava Avant (keyboardist), Kelsey Gonzalez (bassist) and Callum Connor (drummer). All members provide backing vocals.

We love you Mac ❤️ — The Free Nationals (@freenationalsXX) June 12, 2019

It’s currently unclear if the group is planning to release any more music or record an album.

Time is now available on all major streaming platforms.

