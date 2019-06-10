Drake, Chris Brown put aside beef, release song ‘No Guidance’

Ahead of the release of his ninth studio album, Indigo, Chris Brown has dropped a brand new single entitled No Guidance.

The four-minute beat dropped on Friday and surprised the masses as the singer enlisted none other than Drake for the main feature spot.

Brown, 30, and Drake, 32, have participated in an on-and-off feud for nearly a decade now, but only recently rekindled their friendship following an intimate performance together in Los Angeles last fall.

The two last appeared together on Nicki Minaj‘s Only along with Lil Wayne in 2014.

Although the reasoning behind the beef has never been clear, it began in 2012 after Drake became close with Rihanna — Brown’s former partner, according to Complex.

The feud escalated amid rumours of a physical altercation at a club in New York in 2012 and continued to simmer over Twitter for a number of years. Things seemed to cool down, though, when Drake released Scorpion (2018) and was publicly supported by Brown in an Instagram story.

No Guidance was then teased by Drake on his Instagram in January. The God’s Plan rapper shared a photo of the two with the caption “2019 cook up… Aubreezy.”

No Guidance quickly skyrocketed to No. 1 on the American Apple music single chart. In celebration, Brown took to Instagram to share the achievement.

In a lighthearted response, Drake commented, “Jeez… wait till the video drops. Also are we the first mortal enemy duo to go number one on Apple Music?”

No Guidance is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Indigo drops on June 28 through RCA.

