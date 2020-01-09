Halsey plots North American ‘Manic’ tour, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

A week before the release of her highly anticipated album Manic, American pop star Halsey has unveiled plans for a full North American leg of her upcoming world tour.

The 25-year-old, born Ashley Frangipane, announced the latest “installment” of Manic tour dates via Twitter on Thursday morning.

After concluding her brief European tour, Halsey’s newly-announced 27-date trek kicks off in Seattle, Wash. on June 2, before concluding on Aug. 1, in Irvine, Calif..

NORTH AMERICAN INSTALLMENT OF THE MANIC WORLD TOUR.

Along the way, the Now or Never singer will play a single Canadian show in Toronto, on July 12 at Budweiser Stage.

Throughout the first half of the tour (June 2-July 5) special opening acts Chvrches and Omar Apolla will join Halsey, whereas Pvris and Blackbear will join her on the latter dates (July 12-Aug. 1).

Additionally, Halsey announced that a new single, entitled You Should Be Sad will be released at midnight (ET) on Friday along with a music video.

It will serve as the latest single from the upcoming album, which is set to be released next Friday.

Manic features five already-released singles too, including Without Me, Graveyard and Finally // Beautiful Stranger.

Along with any ticket purchases, fans have been promised a physical CD copy of Manic.

All tickets for the ‘Manic’ tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. ET.

Those who text Halsey at +1 (818) 423-5778 will be eligible to access an exclusive fan presale, which as of this writing is underway.

For more information and additional world tour dates, you can visit the official Halsey website.

2020 North American ‘Manic’ tour dates:

June 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

June 4 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 6 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 13 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 15 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 16 — Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 30 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 1 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

July 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Summerfest

July 5 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 15 — Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 18 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 19 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 25 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 27 — Morrison, Col. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 30 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

