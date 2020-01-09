Halsey plots North American ‘Manic’ tour, 1 Canadian date

A week before the release of her highly anticipated album Manic, American pop star Halsey has unveiled plans for a full North American leg of her upcoming world tour.
The 25-year-old, born Ashley Frangipane, announced the latest “installment” of Manic tour dates via Twitter on Thursday morning.
After concluding her brief European tour, Halsey’s newly-announced 27-date trek kicks off in Seattle, Wash. on June 2, before concluding on Aug. 1, in Irvine, Calif..
Along the way, the Now or Never singer will play a single Canadian show in Toronto, on July 12 at Budweiser Stage.
Throughout the first half of the tour (June 2-July 5) special opening acts Chvrches and Omar Apolla will join Halsey, whereas Pvris and Blackbear will join her on the latter dates (July 12-Aug. 1).
Additionally, Halsey announced that a new single, entitled You Should Be Sad will be released at midnight (ET) on Friday along with a music video.
It will serve as the latest single from the upcoming album, which is set to be released next Friday.
Manic features five already-released singles too, including Without Me, Graveyard and Finally // Beautiful Stranger.
Along with any ticket purchases, fans have been promised a physical CD copy of Manic.
All tickets for the ‘Manic’ tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. ET.
Those who text Halsey at +1 (818) 423-5778 will be eligible to access an exclusive fan presale, which as of this writing is underway.
For more information and additional world tour dates, you can visit the official Halsey website.
2020 North American ‘Manic’ tour dates:
June 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
June 4 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 6 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
June 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
June 13 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 15 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 16 — Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 21 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 30 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 1 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
July 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Summerfest
July 5 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 15 — Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 18 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 19 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 25 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 27 — Morrison, Col. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 30 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
