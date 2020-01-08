BTS to release new album in February, ‘Map of the Soul: 7′

Send this page to someone via email

Less than five months after announcing an “extended period of rest and relaxtion,” global K-Pop sensation BTS is back with news of a brand new record.

In the form of a “comeback map,” Big Hit Entertainment — management for the seven-piece group — took to Twitter on Tuesday, revealing that BTS’ fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7 will be released next month.

Not only did the post confirm Feb. 21 as the official release date, but that the record’s first, and currently untitled, single will drop next Friday, Jan. 17.

A “comeback trailer” will follow on Feb. 3, as well as the full tracklisting details on Feb. 17.

Along the way, BTS will play a handful of performances throughout some of the world’s biggest cities, including Berlin, London and Buenos Aires.

Additionally, the Boy with Luv singers will play a gig in New York City, where they recently performed for the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square.

Map of the Soul: 7 will be the band’s fourth Korean-language album, and overall, it will serve as their seventh studio album — as BTS has put out three Japanese-language albums, as well.

The upcoming effort will be the group’s first release in 10 months — after 2019’s Map of the Soul: Persona EP — which earned the boys their third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in less than a year.

BTS became the first band to reach this record since The Beatles, who earned that accolade with their 1995-96 Anthology trilogy.

Initially, the lads exploded onto the North American scene in 2018 following the release of their third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear. The album received critical acclaim and included a number of original hit pop ballads, such as Fake Love.

Shortly after the group’s introduction to western audiences, BTS announced a widely successful North American tour that saw the group play three sold-out Canadian arena shows in Hamilton.

The Save Me singers are well known for having an extremely loyal fanbase — the BTS Army — who have supported them since the group’s inception in 2013.

BTS is: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Map Of The Soul: 7 will be released through Big Hit Entertainment on Friday, Feb. 21.

The album can be pre-ordered online starting on Thursday, Jan. 9.