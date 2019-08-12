K-Pop sensation BTS to take first break since 2013

K-pop sensation BTS members will be taking an “extended period of rest and relaxtion” to “enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s,” their agency said Monday.

Big Hit Entertainment said a concert Sunday in Seoul was BTS’ last scheduled performance before the group begins their “vacations” for the first time since their 2013 debut.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly,” the English version of the statement read.

“During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways,” the statement continued. “Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.”

The agency didn’t say when BTS will perform again. According to the company’s website, BTS is scheduled to perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Seoul, Korea, in October.

“BTS will return refreshed and recharge to return all the love you have and continue to show them,” the statement concluded.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

BTS fans took to Twitter to wish the group members a happy vacation.

BTS has a large international following and was the first K-pop act to debut atop the Billboard Album chart last year with Love Yourself: Tear.

BTS’ Map of the Soul: Persona earned the boys their third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in less than a year — making them the first band to do so since The Beatles, who earned that accolade with their 1995-96 Anthology trilogy.

—With files from the Associated Press