Australian TV station apologizes after ‘racist’ BTS remarks

An Australian TV station has apologized after one of its shows was criticized by BTS fans for being “racist” when British comedian Jimmy Carr made comments comparing the South Korean group’s international success to the explosion of a nuclear bomb.

On Wednesday night, Nine Network’s pop culture show 20 to One featured a countdown on global crazes, and BTS ranked No. 18.

Hosts Nick Cody and Erin Molan described the group as “the biggest band you’ve never heard of.”

They also mentioned that BTS has a No. 1 single in the United States despite the fact that “only one band member actually speaks English.”

During the segment, Carr said: “When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried.”

He added: “So I guess, could have been worse… But not much worse.”

The segment also featured BTS speaking at the United Nations about youth programs, with the hosts joking that their visit had been to speak about “hair products.”

Many BTS fans took to Twitter to criticize the comedian for his “racist” comments. The hashtag #channel9apologise began to trend on Twitter in Australia on Thursday.

What happened fam? An hour ago, #Channel9Apologise reached 100k+ tweets? Now only 10k+? Are they blocking our tweets? pic.twitter.com/99K8Ist5HL — Mxllx (@mareseaflower) June 20, 2019

We respectfully ask Channel 9 and the organisers of the 20 To One show to apologise and seek to change their ways to ensure that their content is based on inclusion rather than exclusion and racial tendencies #channel9apologise #channel9apologize — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) June 19, 2019

Everyone liking this tweet or seeing this tweet on their timeline please make atleast 2 tweets with the hashtag #Channel9Apologise We can’t let this slide. Today it happened to BTS and Blackpink who knows who they might target next if they think there are no consequences — 𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒍𝒊 || GA 📌 (@VHopeAngeli) June 19, 2019

What is Channel9 thinking? Being an Asian boy/girl band or soloist successfully in America and Western countries is a bad thing?? And yes, we can not speak English fluently like you guys but we proud of our mother tounge. #Channel9Apologise #channel9racist — Ntnnguyen21 (@ntnnguyen21) June 20, 2019

On Thursday, a Nine Network spokesperson issued an apology.

“As a lighthearted entertainment program, it is our belief that last night’s episode of 20 to One, which highlighted the ‘Greatest Global Crazes,’ did not breach any broadcast regulations and was intended to humorously highlight the popularity of the group,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We apologize to any who may have been offended by last night’s episode.”

Many BTS fans did not agree with the apology and responded to 20 to One’s tweet.

Dear @20toOne, Your apology CARD looks very strategic and the apology itself seems conditional. And that's how much less truthful it seems.#Channel9Apologize — Ethereal: Map of the Soul (@ohaunoaulait) June 20, 2019

This below mediocre sentence, which I refuse to call apology, clearly shows how you continue to disrespect the group and their fans for not taking the matter seriously. However, not surprised, as character that you previously depicted tells what kind of values you share — 하꼬바라기 💜 국포 (@naaadmd) June 20, 2019

this is the second time you have “apologised” now try a third, this time it better be HEARTFELT, SINCERE, PUBLICLY ON TELEVISION. — mono NAMGI LOCKDOWN (@idoItear) June 20, 2019

Here, got a gift you and the rest of ARMY, now is the time to use it. pic.twitter.com/9tfRzf4UEd — Angy Díaz (@SkogulValkyrja2) June 20, 2019

Yes! Show us that you understand where you went wrong (slandering, xenophobia ect) and are ready to own up to it, as well as correct the impression you have left in the general public with your faulty and disrespectful reportage about @bts_bighit — Zeli 🏳️‍🌈 (@aleryllies) June 20, 2019

this statement means "we don't find our actions or my words to be wrong, but if anyone else did, then that is unfortunate, next time we'll make sure not to get caught in the act" take responsibility, admit your actions in detail, on live tv, just like those terrible remarks — 방탄소년단 아미 (@BTS_ARMY_INT) June 20, 2019

BTS’ latest EP, Map of the Soul: Persona earned the boys their third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in less than a year — making them the first band to do so since The Beatles, who earned that accolade with their 1995-96 Anthology trilogy.

BTS is breaking non-stop records on a weekly basis and could potentially surpass numbers The Beatles achieved throughout their career.

It’s not only the rapidly increasing success of the Seoul-based group that suggests a modern-day Beatlemania is what’s taking place but their dedicated fans, too.

The Save Me singers are well known for having an extremely loyal fanbase — the BTS Army — who have supported them since the group’s inception in 2013.

Following the success of the group’s hugely successful North American tour in 2018, BTS is expected to make a Canadian comeback at some point in the next year.

BTS has not commented on the comments made by 20 to One as of this writing.

—With files from Adam Wallis