BTS performs as The Beatles, fans go nuts on ‘Colbert’

In its most recent viral stunt, K-pop sensation BTS recreated the legendary 1964 American TV debut of The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Following an interview on the show, the seven-piece group joined Stephen Colbert at the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on Wednesday night for not only a charming Beatles-inspired sketch but a performance of their latest hit, Boy With Luv.

Boy With Luv comes from the group’s latest EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, and features Without Me singer Halsey.

It earned the boys their third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in less than a year — making them the first band to do so since The Beatles, who earned that accolade with their 1995-96 Anthology trilogy.

The members of BTS — RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and V — appeared onstage clad in black suits and ties, much like the Twist & Shout rockers did back in ’64.

The boys were introduced as a “new batch of mop-top heartthrobs.” Their performance was filmed in black and white as a throwback to the old variety show, much like Colbert’s impression of the late Ed Sullivan.

A Ringo Starr drum replica even made an appearance. The only difference? The bass drum read “BTS” rather than “The Beatles.”

An interview with the band revealed that Hey Jude was collectively their favourite Beatles tune. Singer J-Hope broke out into the song’s beloved chorus before being joined by RM and the rest of his bandmates, the excitable crowd and the Late Show‘s house band.

“If I — and I haven’t auditioned yet — but if I were to join BTS, what would you change about my look or my style?” asked Colbert, 55.

“I think you (could) change your hair,” replied Jin.

“Long?” asked Colbert. “Short? ”

“Pink colour,” said Jin. “And every day… smile.”

The 26-year-old’s suggestion was met with a roar of applause.

BTS is breaking non-stop records on a weekly basis and could potentially surpass numbers that The Beatles achieved throughout their career.

It’s not only the rapidly increasing success of the Seoul-based group that suggests a modern-day Beatlemania is what’s taking place but their dedicated fans — the BTS Army — too.

Here’s what some of their fans had to say:

bts paying homage to the beatles in the same theater where beatlemania started back in 1964 is making me feel so many things 🇰🇷☺️ pic.twitter.com/NlB9PdZJLh — Joon Lee (@joonlee) May 16, 2019

I don't know if it was the Stephen, his team or Big Hit's idea to do that Black and White concept and pay homage to the Beatles, but that was awesome. Everyone played along. That was a performance! That was a mini show within a show. Amazing!@BTS_twt#BTSonLSSC — 🎭Dez: Experienced Wet Bangtan (@DezReally) May 16, 2019

They really put BTS on the drums behind them in the Beatles font Y'ALL #BTSonLSSC pic.twitter.com/QtPOC3eWhK — ig• bts_memes__ (@bts_memes__twt) May 16, 2019

ARE THEY REENACTING THE BEATLES HERE OHMYGOJDJFJ pic.twitter.com/jNMsCWxbOT — myrcka misses bts 🧚‍♂️ (@bffjeongguk) May 16, 2019

Following the success of a short North American tour in 2018, BTS is expected to return to Canada in the future. Whether it’s to promote Map of the Soul: Persona or any future albums, however, is currently unclear.

