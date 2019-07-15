BTS to play Saudi Arabia: K-pop band to hold country’s first solo stadium concert

Over the weekend, K-pop sensation BTS revealed its plans for a concert in Saudi Arabia this October.

The seven-piece is set to play the 68,000-plus capacity King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, the country’s capital, on Oct. 11, 2019, as one of the last shows on their extensive Love Yourself / Speak Yourself world tour.

Although a number of international artists, including the Black Eyed Peas and Rihanna, have performed in Saudi Arabia before, BTS will be the first act ever to hold its own solo concert at a stadium in the country.

WATCH: BTS’s Beatles-inspired performance at the Ed Sullivan Theatre on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Story continues below

As a result of the announcement, BTS has been criticized by many fans citing the Saudi government’s human rights record.

Much of the “BTS Army,” however, seems to be siding with the Seoul, South Korea-based band.

READ MORE: BTS drops new single ‘Lights’ with music video

In recent and similar events, Mariah Carey became the first-ever woman to perform in Saudi Arabia back in January. The All I Want for Christmas is You singer was targeted heavily by the Saudi women activist group Women For Rights In Saudi Arabia (or WARSA).

Hi @MariahCarey Remember, thanks to my sister @LoujainHathloul, you r able to perform in Saudi Arabia. I wish she can attend your concert. But she’s locked behind bars because she tried to improve women's condition. Don' forget to thank her on stagehttps://t.co/0Pf7bfz3yB — علياء الهذلولAlia al-Hathloul (@alia_ww) January 25, 2019

Nicki Minaj was also scheduled to perform at the country’s Jeddah World Fest 2019 in July, however, just last week she cancelled the show, claiming she wants to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.

Carey, 49, as well as other artists, such as Sean Paul and David Guetta, have been criticized massively for agreeing to perform in Saudi Arabia.

Guetta, 51, after remixing a number of patriotic Saudi Arabian songs during a gig in December, was called out by human rights activists over social media for his “ignorance” and not knowing the meaning behind the music he played.

Disgusting that @davidguetta is not only performing in #Saudi, but playing songs praising the king – while leading human rights defenders are in prison, and we have reports that the women human rights defenders have been subjected to #torture. #Shame https://t.co/aTwKnH4hzu — Maryam Alkhawaja (@MARYAMALKHAWAJA) December 16, 2018

According to many Twitter users, the songs in question were a series of pro-regime songs about the widely unpopular King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

READ MORE: Australian TV station apologizes after ‘racist’ BTS remarks

In contrast to other artists, BTS fans, for the most part, were supportive of the group’s decision to play Saudi Arabia.

This is what some of their supporters had to say via Twitter:

Tell hotels and restaurants and public transport services to be prepared,sir. A troup of ARMY from all over the world will be there too. — emma•BTS🎼Recording Grammy Member (@wet_bts) July 14, 2019

I never expected a concert in Saudi Arabia. I’m so happy for my Arab moots. This really means bts will go places they never been to like South Africa and India. And hopefully Australia, NZ, the Philippines etc get a tour this year 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BCLm30dG3d — ♡ (@lucidseoul) July 14, 2019

i literally CANNOT process the fact that bts are coming here like NO! Bc i had NO hope that they're gonna ever come to saudi arabia LIKE CAN YALL BELEIVE BTS AND I WILL BE BREATHING THE SAME AIR???? — laiba will maybe see bts (@moonieism) July 14, 2019

However, there were still a large number of individuals protesting the upcoming gig.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

Shame on @bts_bighit @BTS_twt on performing in Saudi Arabia. The horrible things that go on in SA against people's human rights based in gender, sexual orientation and BTS are fine with that? All they care about is the money and fame. So sad… — Jack Spears (@_JackSpears_) July 15, 2019

One fan wrote: “The Prince had someone executed, gay people are publicly whipped and thousands are tortured because they dare to speak out about the regime… [it’s] not a good thing that [BTS] are going there.”

@BTS_twt shame on you. Playing in Saudi Arabia, a country where thieves have their hand cuts, women are completely veiled, homosexuals are stoned to death, and foreigners are enslaved theough kafala visa sponsorship system. #shameonyouBTS — LOOOL (@LOOOL35218159) July 15, 2019

As of this writing, BTS has not publicly addressed the controversy.

Global News has reached out to BTS’ management, Big Hit Entertainment.

READ MORE: Lil Wayne walks off stage during Blink-182 tour after rant about ‘swag’

Following the scheduled concert in Saudi Arabia, the group will be performing three concerts at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium to conclude the extensive Love Yourself / Speak Yourself tour.

Currently, BTS has no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis