BTS drops new single ‘Lights’ with music video

Following the release of its smash-hit EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April, worldwide phenomena K-Pop group BTS has released a brand new single.

Lights dropped for the world to hear on Wednesday morning. It was released digitally and will now be put out as a CD single through Universal Music Japan on Friday, July 5.

The physical edition will feature two other singles: Idol and the record-breaking Boy with Luv, which features Halsey. This time around, however, the smash hits were recorded in Japanese.

Lights serve as the septet’s first original Japanese-language single since the release of their fifth studio album, Face Yourself, in April 2018.

Along with the single came an enticing new music video. It features the band members: RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and V, in a dreamlike state, where they all gather at a movie theatre and seemingly become part of a surreal film.

BTS also recently announced its third concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie.

It’s slated to hit cinemas across worldwide starting Aug. 7. Tickets, participating theatres and showtimes can all be found here.

The boys were also featured in an app which launched last week, BTS World. The game sees the player managing all seven members of BTS between 2012 (pre-fame) and present day.

The release of BTS World was accompanied by a soundtrack album, BTS World: Original Soundtrack, which features contributions from Charli XCX, Juice Wrld and Zara Larsson.

Lights is now available on all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, BTS have no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

They will be performing four Japanese concerts within the next two weeks as a conclusion to the extensive Love Yourself / Speak Yourself tour.

