DJ David Guetta under fire for remixing King Salman tribute during Saudi concert

French record producer and DJ, David Guetta, came under fire on Saturday after a number of videos surfaced from his performance in Riyadh.

The 51-year-old remixed a number of patriotic Saudi Arabian songs with hopes to endear his fans.

Guetta was performing as part of the Formula E (professional electronic auto-racing) event, in which a number of other artists, including The Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic and Enrique Iglesias played as well.

Following the gig, Guetta was called out by human rights activists over social media for his “ignorance” and not knowing the meaning behind the music he played — a series of pro-regime songs about the widely unpopular King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The event was organized to host the debut races of the fifth Formula E championship. The festival came as a huge social development in Saudi Arabia, allowing music and sports lovers of all genders to unite, have fun and let loose.

While it was a major foot forward in progression for the nation, many, including Bahraini rights activist, Maryam al-Khawaja, were not impressed with Guetta’s “oblivious” actions.

While @davidguetta is praising Salman of #Saudi, millions of people in #Yemen are suffering from famine, tens of thousands of children already dead from starvation – a result of #Saudi-s war. How much did they pay you David, that it was worth selling your conscience? — Maryam Alkhawaja (@MARYAMALKHAWAJA) December 16, 2018

“It’s disgusting that David Guetta is playing songs praising the king while leading human rights defenders are in prison,” she wrote on Twitter.

“We even have reports that the women human rights defenders have been subjected to torture,” she added.

While many were disappointed, others were positive to even have the opportunity to attend a music festival. The celebration left much of Riyadh in an online divide.

“I never thought David Guetta would play in Riyadh,” wrote a journalist. “It’s hard to overstate the pace of social change in Saudi Arabia.”

This is insane. I never thought David Guetta would play in Riyadh. It’s hard to overstate the pace of social change in Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/Q8URP1BjdV — Margherita Stancati (@margheritamvs) December 16, 2018

Politics aside, it is hard to deny that there are real changes happening on the ground in Saudi Arabia-A mixed gender crowd jams to international DJ David Guetta in Riyadh tonight #FormulaE pic.twitter.com/roTKE9K8ot — Michelle Cioffoletti (@michellecioff) December 16, 2018

As of this writing, neither Guetta or his publicists have commented on the matter.

