Ariana Grande reaches out to Pete Davidson after ‘SNL’ actor’s suicidal message

Pete Davidson fans were left in shock after he made a disturbing Instagram post on Saturday afternoon.
The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star has been receiving an influx of hate messages since his highly-publicized breakup with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in October.
After involving himself in some online drama between Grande, Kanye West and Drake, Davidson once more faced heat from the very loyal Arianators. He followed up with a post which suggested suicidal thoughts.
“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”
Shortly after, Davidson deleted the post and all of his social media accounts. Grande reached out to him with a number of public tweets in hopes that he would see them. She further revealed that she no longer had his number and could not message him directly.
Davidson managed to trigger an army of protective fans when he backed up West for speaking out against Grande to promote mental health awareness.
“People will no longer take mental health for a joke,” wrote the rapper.
“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” he wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this.”
“No on should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted,” he added in reference to Grande’s prior tweet.
Davidson has spoke out about his own mental health in the past, admitting he suffers and deals with borderline personality disorder (BPD).
However, many Arianators were under the impression that his call out was just an act of bitterness and spite after Grande ended their engagement.
This resulted in an all out bullying session targeting the SNL comic.
Davidson didn’t directly reply to any of the hateful messages.
In only a matter of hours after posting his message, Davidson became a trending Twitter topic. He received an outpouring of love and support from his coworkers, collaborators and fans across the world.
Grande was fast to try and reach out to her ex-finacée in a since-deleted tweet. “Man I’m so sorry I told a dumb joke. I really didn’t mean any harm,” she wrote. “All I want, is for everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately.”
In response, many blamed Grande for the ultimate harm. “She couldn’t text him?” asked a user.
Grande replied and admitted she no longer had Davidson’s number. “No I couldn’t, because I don’t have his number.”
“How else would we like to vilify me today?” she added.
Davidson’s post even alarmed the New York authorities. It was confirmed shortly after that the NYPD visited the star to assure his well-being. They did not confirm where their officers met with Davidson.
As scheduled, Davidson made an appearance on SNL the same evening. He did not partake in any sketches but briefly introduced Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Lennon as special musical guests.
The world was relieved to hear of his safety. As of this writing, Davidson has not spoke on the matter.
Earlier in the month, Davidson admitted publicly that no matter what he says or does, that he would never kill himself.
“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t,” he wrote.
I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he added.
Grande wrote one of her newest hit singles, Thank U, Next, based on some of her previous relationships, including Davidson.
It serves as an empowering breakup song as well as a sweet callback to what each of her former partners taught her about love.
—
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.
The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.
