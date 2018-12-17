Ariana Grande reaches out to Pete Davidson after ‘SNL’ actor’s suicidal message

Pete Davidson fans were left in shock after he made a disturbing Instagram post on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star has been receiving an influx of hate messages since his highly-publicized breakup with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in October.

After involving himself in some online drama between Grande, Kanye West and Drake, Davidson once more faced heat from the very loyal Arianators. He followed up with a post which suggested suicidal thoughts.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Shortly after, Davidson deleted the post and all of his social media accounts. Grande reached out to him with a number of public tweets in hopes that he would see them. She further revealed that she no longer had his number and could not message him directly.

Davidson managed to trigger an army of protective fans when he backed up West for speaking out against Grande to promote mental health awareness.

“People will no longer take mental health for a joke,” wrote the rapper.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” he wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this.”

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

“No on should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted,” he added in reference to Grande’s prior tweet.

Davidson has spoke out about his own mental health in the past, admitting he suffers and deals with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

However, many Arianators were under the impression that his call out was just an act of bitterness and spite after Grande ended their engagement.

This resulted in an all out bullying session targeting the SNL comic.

Davidson didn’t directly reply to any of the hateful messages.

Pete Davidson: *Posts about his mental health state*

Ariana Grande Fans: pic.twitter.com/zc2iuHL55a — arn (@YeBoiAaron) December 16, 2018

In only a matter of hours after posting his message, Davidson became a trending Twitter topic. He received an outpouring of love and support from his coworkers, collaborators and fans across the world.

im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that. — colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018

The hate for Pete Davidson over the Ariana Grande thing is just beyond baffling — Chanukah A. Pinkham (@EyePatchGuy) December 17, 2018

Hey! It’s totally possible to talk about Pete Davidson & his mental health without talking about Ariana Grande. He is a person, not just her ex – thank u, next — Hailey (@haileytirado) December 16, 2018

prayers for Pete Davidson. not cause it’s a Twitter trend. not cause you do or don’t “stan” him. because he’s a human with a heart who’s hurting and has to do it in front of millions of people- which can truly be the loneliest place. you’re valued Pete. we want you here. — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) December 16, 2018

Grande was fast to try and reach out to her ex-finacée in a since-deleted tweet. “Man I’m so sorry I told a dumb joke. I really didn’t mean any harm,” she wrote. “All I want, is for everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately.”

In response, many blamed Grande for the ultimate harm. “She couldn’t text him?” asked a user.

Grande replied and admitted she no longer had Davidson’s number. “No I couldn’t, because I don’t have his number.”

“How else would we like to vilify me today?” she added.

Davidson’s post even alarmed the New York authorities. It was confirmed shortly after that the NYPD visited the star to assure his well-being. They did not confirm where their officers met with Davidson.

As scheduled, Davidson made an appearance on SNL the same evening. He did not partake in any sketches but briefly introduced Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Lennon as special musical guests.

The world was relieved to hear of his safety. As of this writing, Davidson has not spoke on the matter.

Just found out that #PeteDavidson essentially posted a suicide letter shortly before deleting his Instagram account.

Glad John Cryer and MachineGunKelly checked up on him.

Ariana Grande tweeted then deleted. Hope the message reaches Pete.

No one should be feeling like this. pic.twitter.com/JeWUoEmwvZ — simplypurple ⚡ (@4simplypurple) December 15, 2018

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for. We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved. (And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018

We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018

Everyone needs to stop treating Mental Health as a thing that celebrities don't need to worry about just bc they have money, money doesn't stop anyone from being in a bad mental state that goes for Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Kanye West & etc be nice to people and stop the hate pic.twitter.com/sXmFK9waFm — get over it (@Jeesseessee) December 15, 2018

You know who's to blame for #PeteDavidson feeling this way. US.

Because we constantly bullied him.

Forget what he did in the past and help him and also others like @ArianaGrande

Because we don't really know how this is affecting her or what she might do. — Davina (@lvbarsandmelody) December 15, 2018

Earlier in the month, Davidson admitted publicly that no matter what he says or does, that he would never kill himself.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t,” he wrote.

I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth,” he added.

Grande wrote one of her newest hit singles, Thank U, Next, based on some of her previous relationships, including Davidson.

It serves as an empowering breakup song as well as a sweet callback to what each of her former partners taught her about love.

—

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

