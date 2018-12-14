Kanye West reignites feud with Drake, claims rapper ‘threatened’ his family

Kanye West targeted Drake in a series of tweets on Thursday, feeding into an ongoing feud with the Canadian rapper.

Over a few hours and more than 100 tweets later, West, 41, slammed Drake over some of his lyrics and alleged threats against the West family. Kanye also once again implied he did not leak the fact that Drake had a son with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

The on-and-off feud reignited after West posted an alleged screengrab off his phone, indicating someone on Drake’s team requested a clearance for a sample track in Say What’s Real. The song, from Drake’s 2009 album So Far Gone, was produced by West.

“This proves s**t faker than wrestling,” West responded.

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

In a series of tweets that followed, West threw shade at Drake for dissing 350s (one of West’s Yeezy shoe designs) and Kris Jenner (West’s mother-in-law), and how he had been trying to meet with the rapper for six months. West also called out Drake for sending him “purple emojis” (which some reports say are purple hearts), as he deals with ongoing mental health issues including being bipolar.

“Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental s**t I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis,” reads the tweet.

“If I’m bipolar This kind of s**t can get me ramped,” he tweeted.

West also claimed Drake bought two rows of seats at rapper Pusha T’s concert in Toronto in late November, a concert which ended in a brawl in front of the stage where one man was stabbed. Police said five people were injured and two or three of them were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Kanye West Apologizes To Drake



Pusha T and Drake have their own ongoing feud (Pusha T is an artist under West’s label GOOD Music), and over the summer, Pusha T revealed in a diss track Drake had a son.

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

In the midst of this Twitter storm, West later confirmed that Drake “finally called,” but a few tweets later, West claimed the rapper “threatened” his family.

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Even West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, joined the battle. “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

West ended his Twitter feud on a more positive note, but it is unclear at this point if the two rappers have settled their beef. West sent out “positive vibes” and “love” to his followers, adding that he is a man of family and integrity.

“I’ve made mistakes and have karma… No man is perfect… The universe will test us,” he said.

I’ve made mistakes and have karma No man is perfect The universe will test us — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

On Thursday, Drake went on Instagram and posted five laughing emoijis on his story. It isn’t certain if the tweet was related to the feud.

drake posted laughing emojis on IG LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/3JjqUc90Pm — – (@57points) December 13, 2018

