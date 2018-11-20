Canada
November 20, 2018 11:47 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 12:08 am

Brawl breaks out at Pusha T concert in Toronto, 3 people injured: police

By National Online Journalist  Global News

The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto seen in June 2016.

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images
A A

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall during a concert featuring rapper Pusha T, according to Toronto police.

The performers were attacked onstage as some 1,400 people in the audience looked on, police said.

Police declined to say whether Pusha T himself was on stage when the fight broke out.

But video from the venue showed the artist on stage.

Story continues below

Videos posted to social media appeared to show a group of people hurling drinks at a performer, before a group them tried to rush the stage and a fight broke out.

READ MORE: Drake vs. Pusha T and more

Danforth Avenue was closed between Broadview Avenue and Playter Blvd, before being reopened some 45 minutes later.

No one was taken into custody.

Pusha T has been embroiled in a feud with Toronto rapper Drake.

Earlier this year, the Virginia-born rapper released a song called “Infrared” that accused Drake of using a ghostwriter to craft his songs.

Drake responded by releasing his own track, “Duppy Freestyle” that took shots at Pusha T.

WATCH: Drake responds to Pusha T using a blackface photo of him

— With files from ET Canada

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Danforth
Danforth Music Hall
Drake
Pusha T
Pusha T brawl
Pusha T concert
Pusha T concert brawl
Pusha T concert fight
Pusha T fight

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News