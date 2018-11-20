Brawl breaks out at Pusha T concert in Toronto, 3 people injured: police

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fight broke out at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall during a concert featuring rapper Pusha T, according to Toronto police.

The performers were attacked onstage as some 1,400 people in the audience looked on, police said.

Police declined to say whether Pusha T himself was on stage when the fight broke out.

But video from the venue showed the artist on stage.

Videos posted to social media appeared to show a group of people hurling drinks at a performer, before a group them tried to rush the stage and a fight broke out.

Danforth Avenue was closed between Broadview Avenue and Playter Blvd, before being reopened some 45 minutes later.

No one was taken into custody.

Pusha T has been embroiled in a feud with Toronto rapper Drake.

Earlier this year, the Virginia-born rapper released a song called “Infrared” that accused Drake of using a ghostwriter to craft his songs.

Drake responded by releasing his own track, “Duppy Freestyle” that took shots at Pusha T.

— With files from ET Canada

