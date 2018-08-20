Drake changes lyrics to drag Kanye West: ‘Kanye flopped’

Drake is apparently still feeling upset at Kanye West after the release of Pusha T’s Yeezy-produced diss track, and let his feelings be known onstage in Chicago on Saturday.

Performing at the United Center in West’s hometown, the Toronto-born rapper shifted one of his lyrics to slam the Ye star.

As Consequence of Sound reports, while performing Know Yourself, Drake changed the track’s original lyrics (“Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks)” to something entirely different.

“Then Kanye flopped, it was polos and backpacks,” he rapped instead.

yooo @IamAkademiks drake switch the lines in “Know Yourself” and said KANYE FLOPPED pic.twitter.com/dYKQzXGwVV — Ov3rrrrr (@Over_Random) August 18, 2018

Drake’s diss is apparently aimed at comparing sales of West’s latest album, Ye, to those of Drake’s recent release Scorpion, which far outsold Ye.

Earlier this year, Drake’s producer, J. Prince, weighed in on the Yeezy-Drizzy feud, revealing that Drake cut a nasty diss track about West that he decided not to release.

“After speaking with Kanye, I spoke with the brother, and he didn’t want this. I saw this going to a place that I feel would have ended his career if Drake would’ve put out this song that he had on him,” Prince explained. “And definitely would’ve hurt families, and we’re not in it for that. That’s not Drake’s character to tear a man down to that extent.”