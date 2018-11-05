Ariana Grande releases new song, ‘Thank U, Next,’ a sendoff to exes

Ariana Grande can’t seem to Focus on one project at a time.

The pop sensation unveiled a brand new song over the weekend, Thank U, Next. The surprise release was followed by an exclusive Twitter Q&A, where fans asked her about her upcoming plans. Grande confirmed that her fifth album will also be named Thank U, Next.

The empowering track dropped before the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured her ex-fiancée, Pete Davidson. She positively addressed her previous relationships with Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean and the late Mac Miller, sharing that although they taught her valuable lessons, she has moved on. (A.K.A. – “Thank you, next.”)

After the tragic Manchester bombing in 2017, the death of her boyfriend and a number of break-ups, Grande has had a very difficult few years. But it seems as though the 25-year old is back and stronger than ever before.

Grande and Davidson reportedly began dating in May, but for undisclosed reasons, their engagement was called off. That wasn’t long after the tragic overdose death of Miller.

Davidson had nothing but kind words for her, despite joking about his split with Grande in a promo released ahead of last week’s episode of SNL. The comic said the break-up was “nobody’s business,” but added that Grande is a “wonderful, strong person” and that he “genuinely wishes her all the happiness in the world.”

“Just in time to move onto the next one. Thank [you],” she wrote, hinting towards her fifth album and a brand new period in her music career.

“It’s a song and an album. You’ll get the song first,” she wrote when one fan asked her if Thank U, Next was going to be the album name or a new single.

issa song and an album …. you’ll get the song first https://t.co/Bv99dX7mM1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

Arianators flocked to Twitter to gush over the Dangerous Woman. Needless to say, the majority of fans loved the new tune.

I can’t believe I have to get a divorce because #thankunext is so inspiring — Molly Tarlov (@mollytarlov) November 5, 2018

24 hours since #thankunext was released and here I am still. pic.twitter.com/RVQWlOTIh7 — ‎ً (@okvaleria_) November 5, 2018

every girl listening to #ThankUNext with an ex pic.twitter.com/5euiLkWDss — ☆ stephy mae ☆ (@stephh_turner) November 5, 2018

Hello to all of my exes if u haven’t blocked me and happen to see this, just wanted to say there’s no hard feelings #thankunext — Marisa Blickhan (@PeterTheWorst_) November 5, 2018

Grande confirmed that her exes had heard the break-up track before she released it.

“No drags, no shade. Just love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness and growth,” she wrote.

Some of the lyrics read:

“Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful / Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm [Miller] / Cause he was an angel / Look what you taught me / And for that I say / Thank u, next / I’m so f**king grateful for my ex.”

no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

Grande has taken the music industry by storm with her strength and prosperity.

Thank U, Next became Spotify’s second biggest female debut ever, with more than 6.1 million streams.

Grande will be returning to the stage in 2019 to celebrate her latest album, Sweetener (2018) and the forthcoming Thank U, Next. The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America, spanning from March to June of 2019.

Tickets for the Sweetener tour are now on sale and can be purchased through the official Ariana Grande website.

Sweetener Canadian 2019 tour dates

April 1 — Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

April 3 — Toronto, Ont. — Scotiabank Arena

April 25 — Edmonton, Alt. — Rogers Place

April 27 — Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

