Lil Wayne walks off stage during Blink-182 tour, says he might quit altogether

Partway through his set at the Jiffy Lube Live amphitheatre in Bristow, Va., on Thursday, Lil Wayne walked offstage and ended his performance abruptly.
The Sucker for Pain rapper was less than three weeks into a 40-date, summer-long tour opening as the main special guest for Blink-182.
Before leaving the stage, he addressed the audience, revealing that he was considering dropping the tour completely.
“I just wanted the people to know,” he said. “Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd [where] there’s not too many… you know… that’s not my swag.”
In his brief speech, the 36-year-old added: “I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour. But make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway.”
“This might be my last night, though,” he concluded, before performing his final song of the night.
The Miss You rockers are out playing their most successful album to date, Enema of the State (1999), front-to-back, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, while Lil Wayne promotes his critically acclaimed 2018 record, Tha Carter V.
It’s currently unclear why the rapper decided to abandon the show, however, many fans are under the impression that it’s because most attendees were there to see the headlining act, Blink-182.
Since revealing their joint tour, the Lil Wayne/Blink-182 combination has received a large amount of criticism on social media.
The unlikely duo made the announcement back in May, days after collaborating together on a largely unpopular mashup song. The recording took Lil Wayne’s A Milli hit and Blink-182’s What’s My Age Again?
It’s unclear if Lil Wayne will return to the stage for any of the 27 remaining shows scheduled on the extensive North American tour.
Global News has reached out to representatives of both Lil Wayne and Blink-182 seeking clarification.
Blink-182 returned to Canada for the first time in nearly three years last week, with a packed-out show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.
Lil Wayne was not present for the gig. It was one of the few select dates for which the rapper was not scheduled.
