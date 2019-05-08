Blink-182 releases new single, ‘Blame It on My Youth’

Blink-182 has just released its first original music in three years.

Blame It on My Youth — the supposed lead single from the band’s upcoming eighth album — dropped on Wednesday afternoon.

The band teased the release of the single on Tuesday morning.

“Tomorrow,” they wrote on Instagram with the single’s cover, which features the iconic Blink-182 logo.

Blame It on My Youth is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The release of Blame It on My Youth coincides with the band’s recent announcement that they’ll embark on a 40-date tour across North America with Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep and Lil Wayne.

The Miss You stars are currently scheduled for one Canadian appearance this summer at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 7.

Bassist Mark Hoppus also revealed there are still more shows to come in a recent Instagram Live broadcast.

“There will be Canadian dates on the tour,” he responded when asked if Blink-182 would be playing Vancouver. “I don’t know if Vancouver is one of them, I’d have to check.”

In addition to joining their tour, Lil Wayne recently collaborated with Blink-182.

The Uproar rapper dropped a live mash-up performance of his A Milli hit and Blink-182’s What’s My Age Again? on Monday morning. It was met with mixed reviews.

Blink-182 concert tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. ET.

An exclusive presale for American Express cardholders is now open.

Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Blink-182 website.

2019 North American tour dates

** Toronto show will not feature Lil Wayne **

June 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

June 29 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

June 30 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Vans Warped Tour

July 1 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 3 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 5 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 6 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 7 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 9 – Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 10 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 11 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 17 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 20 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 – Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 31 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 2 – Dallas, Texas @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 4 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center*

Aug. 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 7 – San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Aug. 27 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 6 – Wichita, Kansas @ Hartman Arena

Sept. 7 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove

Sept. 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

