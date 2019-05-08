Blink-182 releases new single, ‘Blame It on My Youth’

Blink-182 has just released its first original music in three years.
Blame It on My Youth — the supposed lead single from the band’s upcoming eighth album — dropped on Wednesday afternoon.
The band teased the release of the single on Tuesday morning.
“Tomorrow,” they wrote on Instagram with the single’s cover, which features the iconic Blink-182 logo.
Blame It on My Youth is now available on all major streaming platforms.
READ MORE: Dave Grohl’s mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, on what’s it like to raise a rock star
The release of Blame It on My Youth coincides with the band’s recent announcement that they’ll embark on a 40-date tour across North America with Welsh pop-punk band Neck Deep and Lil Wayne.
The Miss You stars are currently scheduled for one Canadian appearance this summer at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on July 7.
Bassist Mark Hoppus also revealed there are still more shows to come in a recent Instagram Live broadcast.
“There will be Canadian dates on the tour,” he responded when asked if Blink-182 would be playing Vancouver. “I don’t know if Vancouver is one of them, I’d have to check.”
READ MORE: Rolling Stone launching its own music charts, taking on Billboard
In addition to joining their tour, Lil Wayne recently collaborated with Blink-182.
The Uproar rapper dropped a live mash-up performance of his A Milli hit and Blink-182’s What’s My Age Again? on Monday morning. It was met with mixed reviews.
Blink-182 concert tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. ET.
An exclusive presale for American Express cardholders is now open.
Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Blink-182 website.
** Toronto show will not feature Lil Wayne **
June 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
June 29 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
June 30 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Vans Warped Tour
July 1 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 3 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 5 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 6 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 7 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 9 – Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
July 10 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 11 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 17 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 20 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 26 – Tampa, Fla. @ Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 29 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
July 31 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 1 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 2 – Dallas, Texas @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 4 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center*
Aug. 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 7 – San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Aug. 27 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 – Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Sept. 6 – Wichita, Kansas @ Hartman Arena
Sept. 7 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove
Sept. 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest
Sept. 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Follow @adamrwallis
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.