Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to perform at 2020 Grammys

One of the music industry’s most beloved couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, are set to hit the stage together later this month for a performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Shelton, 43, confirmed the upcoming appearance in a Twitter post on Tuesday evening, hinting that the duo would play a rendition of their latest collaboration, Nobody But You.

“Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs stage with,” wrote Shelton.

The Voice co-stars began dating in September 2015 after working together on the popular singing competition TV series. Stefani, 50, joined the show as a full-time coach for its seventh season the year prior.

The duet comes from the country star’s latest compilation, Fully Loaded: God’s Country (2019).

Though Stefani did not release any new music in 2019, Shelton put out a handful of singles, including Nobody But You.

His smash-hit radio anthem God’s Country earned a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance at this year’s awards show.

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that in addition to Shelton and Stefani, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will be performing at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards showcase.

American rock legends Aerosmith will also take the stage on “music’s biggest night” to perform a medley of some of their biggest hits.

Nobody But You and Fully Loaded: God’s Country are now available through all major streaming platforms.

You can catch the upcoming performance live on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.