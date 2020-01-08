Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John collaborating on new music

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 11:20 am
Ozzy Osbourne (R) and Sir Elton John (L) attend the 23rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Feb. 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Ozzy Osbourne (R) and Sir Elton John (L) attend the 23rd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Feb. 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, Calif. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

For the first time in their five-decade-long careers, Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John are working together on a brand-new song.

The collaboration was confirmed by the Crazy Train singer’s longtime wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, during last Monday’s episode of The Talk, an American chat show she co-hosts.

When asked about Ozzy’s upcoming 12th studio album, Ordinary Man, Sharon said: “It’s great.”

“He’s got all his friends playing on it,” she said. “He’s doing a song with Elton, [too]. There’s so much good stuff.”

Story continues below advertisement

On her husband’s other plans for 2020, Sharon, 67, promised “a lot of good things” and “wellness” after Ozzy struggled for a year with a severe neck injury.

READ MORE: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick to embark on North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Though Sharon didn’t go into much detail regarding the upcoming collaboration, it’s expected to be released as a single on Ordinary Man, which will be Ozzy’s first solo album in more than 10 years.

Already, the 71-year-old headbanger has released two singles and music videos from the album: Under the Graveyard and the more recent Straight to Hell, which features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Ordinary Man will be released, however it’s expected to drop in February, according to Rolling Stone.

Story continues below advertisement

The album will be produced by Andrew Watt — a frequent Post Malone collaborator — and feature Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili PeppersChad Smith on drums.

Straight to Hell and Under the Graveyard are now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Elton John pledges $1M to fight Australian bushfires during Sydney concert

As of this writing, John, 72, is in the midst of the Oceanic leg of his extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour.

The Rocket Man singer will return to Canada yet again this spring with four additional dates.

Canadian Farewell Yellow Brick Road 2020 tour dates:

March 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
March 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
April 2 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
April 3 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

After rescheduling his North American tour last year, Ozzy, too, will finally return to Canada this summer with four concerts scheduled alongside Marilyn Manson.

Canadian No More Tours 2 2020 tour dates:

June 18 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre
July 9 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
July 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Story continues below advertisement
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Elton JohnOzzy OsbourneSharon OsbourneElton John TourOzzy Osbourne tourElton John 2020Ozzy Osbourne new albumAndrew WattOrdinary ManOzzy Osbourne 2020Ozzy Osbourne Elton JohnOzzy Osbourne Ordinary Man
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.