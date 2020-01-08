Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John collaborating on new music

For the first time in their five-decade-long careers, Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John are working together on a brand-new song.
The collaboration was confirmed by the Crazy Train singer’s longtime wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, during last Monday’s episode of The Talk, an American chat show she co-hosts.
When asked about Ozzy’s upcoming 12th studio album, Ordinary Man, Sharon said: “It’s great.”
On her husband’s other plans for 2020, Sharon, 67, promised “a lot of good things” and “wellness” after Ozzy struggled for a year with a severe neck injury.
Though Sharon didn’t go into much detail regarding the upcoming collaboration, it’s expected to be released as a single on Ordinary Man, which will be Ozzy’s first solo album in more than 10 years.
Already, the 71-year-old headbanger has released two singles and music videos from the album: Under the Graveyard and the more recent Straight to Hell, which features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.
As of this writing, it’s unclear when Ordinary Man will be released, however it’s expected to drop in February, according to Rolling Stone.
The album will be produced by Andrew Watt — a frequent Post Malone collaborator — and feature Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith on drums.
Straight to Hell and Under the Graveyard are now available through all major streaming platforms.
As of this writing, John, 72, is in the midst of the Oceanic leg of his extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour.
The Rocket Man singer will return to Canada yet again this spring with four additional dates.
Canadian Farewell Yellow Brick Road 2020 tour dates:
March 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
March 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
April 2 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
April 3 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
After rescheduling his North American tour last year, Ozzy, too, will finally return to Canada this summer with four concerts scheduled alongside Marilyn Manson.
Canadian No More Tours 2 2020 tour dates:
June 18 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre
July 9 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
July 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
