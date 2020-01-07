Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick to embark on North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Rod Stewart has just announced a 21-date North American tour with special guest act Cheap Trick.

The classic rock pairing kicks things off in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on July 21 and the tour, announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, will run until Sept. 5, where it will conclude in Chicago.

For its second stop, Stewart, 74, and Cheap Trick will play at Budweiser Stage in Toronto — serving as the sole Canadian tour date.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 2020 Summer North American Tour with special guests @cheaptrick! → Tickets on sale this Friday → Fan Club presale begins TOMORROW For tickets and information go to:https://t.co/UfFOY0ZGgl pic.twitter.com/ylAdF3koAh — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if either act will release new music ahead of the tour.

The Maggie Mays singer released his last album, Blood Red Roses, in 2018, while the Surrender rockers’ last album, Christmas Christmas, came in late 2017.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fan-exclusive presales begin on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.

Cheap Trick performs at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on June 19, 2018. Mike S. Fowler / Corus

For additional details and tour dates, visit either the Rod Stewart or Cheap Trick official website.

2020 North American tour dates:

July 21 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 25 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (without Cheap Trick)

July 31 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 1 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 5 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 8 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (without Cheap Trick)

Aug. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 15 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 19 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 22 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 29 — Fort Worth, Tex. @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 30 — Woodlands, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 2 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 5 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Story continues below advertisement