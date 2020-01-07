Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick to embark on North American tour, 1 Canadian date

Rod Stewart has just announced a 21-date North American tour with special guest act Cheap Trick.
The classic rock pairing kicks things off in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on July 21 and the tour, announced on Twitter Tuesday morning, will run until Sept. 5, where it will conclude in Chicago.
For its second stop, Stewart, 74, and Cheap Trick will play at Budweiser Stage in Toronto — serving as the sole Canadian tour date.
It’s unclear if either act will release new music ahead of the tour.
The Maggie Mays singer released his last album, Blood Red Roses, in 2018, while the Surrender rockers’ last album, Christmas Christmas, came in late 2017.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.
Fan-exclusive presales begin on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m.
For additional details and tour dates, visit either the Rod Stewart or Cheap Trick official website.
2020 North American tour dates:
July 21 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 24 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 25 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 29 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (without Cheap Trick)
July 31 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 1 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 5 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 8 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (without Cheap Trick)
Aug. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 14 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 15 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 19 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 22 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Aug. 29 — Fort Worth, Tex. @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 30 — Woodlands, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 2 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 5 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
