Rod Stewart, son facing charges following New Year’s Eve fight

Send this page to someone via email

British musician Rod Stewart and his eldest son Sean are facing simple battery charges after they were reportedly involved in an altercation with a security guard at a Palm Beach, Fla., hotel on New Year’s Eve.

After being denied entry to a private party on Tuesday night, court records obtained by the Associated Press allege Sean, 39, shoved a security guard at The Breakers Hotel before his 74-year-old father punched the man.

The security guard, Jessie Dixon, told officers from the Palm Beach Police Department (PBPD) the Stewart family was not authorized to attend the party, alleging that their group became loud and began causing a scene when he denied them entry.

Dixon, 33, claimed the younger Stewart got increasingly agitated before going “nose to nose” with him.

(L-R) Sean Stewart, son of Rod Stewart, and his attorney Dana Cole appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 3, 2007. AP Photo/Nick Ut

In an attempt to calm him down, Dixon reportedly put his hand on Sean’s chest. The security guard told Sean to back up and make space before the younger Stewart allegedly shoved him, according to an officer’s report obtained by the Associated Press.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Jury selection for Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial to begin this week

The report alleges Dixon was then punched in the “left rib cage area” with a closed fist by the Maggie Mays singer.

Two of the guard’s Breakers co-workers at the private New Year’s Eve event reportedly told the authorities they had witnessed Sean push Dixon and Stewart punching him afterwards.

In response to the incident, Dixon has signed an affidavit saying he would like to press charges against the pair.

Happy 2020 everyone! We'll take a cup o' kindness yet, for auld lang syne! pic.twitter.com/bZA4RzIWuk — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) January 1, 2020

In the police report, a Palm Beach officer named the two Stewarts as the “primary aggressors” after reviewing surveillance footage captured during the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The older Stewart reportedly apologized for the confrontation in the officer’s report, according to the BBC.

READ MORE: Rod Stewart finally finishes 23-year-old railway model project

Both Rod and Sean Stewart are set to appear in court on Feb. 5.

Global News has reached out to the PBPD and a representative of Stewart for further comment.

— With files from the Associated Press