Ozzy Osbourne releases new single, ‘Straight to Hell,’ with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash

Ozzy Osbourne has just released the second single from his upcoming 12th solo album, Ordinary Man.

It’s called Straight to Hell, and features Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash.

Osbourne, 70, began teasing the song on Tuesday by launching a mysterious website under the name straighttohell.ozzy.com. The link took fans to a page featuring only a postcard written by the Prince of Darkness himself.

It read: “You’re invited. Join me this Friday, 11/22 — 12:00 a.m. EST” — which correlated with the release of the surprise single earlier this morning.

Straight to Hell explores the dangers and consequences of using drugs in lyrics like, “I’ll make you lie, I’ll make you steal and kill,” and “Enjoy the ride, I’ll plant my bitter seed,” among various other lines.

(L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Slash perform onstage at the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert to raise funds for MusiCares’ addiction recovery resources at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Winter/WireImage

The three minute, 45 second-spanning tune opens with a soothing and harmonious chant before launching into a heavy barrage of guitar and bass riffs provided by Slash and his longtime bandmate, Duff McKagan.

The tune also highlights a ripping lead guitar solo.

Only hours prior to the release of Straight to Hell, Osbourne made his long-awaited stage comeback on Thursday night in Los Angeles, where he resides with his family.

The concert, however, was not his own. The Crazy Train rocker joined Post Malone on stage during his sold-out show at the Forum, where he was joined by producer/guitarist Andrew Watt and Travis Scott for a rendition of one of the Better Now rapper’s latest hits, Take What You Want.

0:41 Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne forced to cancel all 2019 tour dates Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne forced to cancel all 2019 tour dates

It was the first-ever live performance of the song, and Osbourne’s first live performance since December 2018. The foursome are set to perform the song again on live television at this Sunday’s American Music Awards

Osbourne has spent 2019 recovering from a neck injury which he sustained after falling at his home at the beginning of the year.

During his recovery, however, the much-beloved musician returned to the studio to work on his first studio album in nearly 10 years alongside Watt, McKagan, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Chad Smith.

Ordinary Man is currently scheduled to be released sometime in Jan. 2020. Straight to Hell is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Osbourne’s upcoming rescheduled North American tour, ‘No More Tours 2,’ is set to commence in May 2020. It will run through the end of July and includes several Canadian dates.

“I’m not retiring,” the musician said in a recent video statement.

“I’ve still got gigs to do. But when I do come back on the American tour, I want to be 100 per cent ready to come out and knock your f–king socks off.”

Initially, all four Canadian stops of the tour — Montreal, Hamilton, Edmonton and Vancouver — were set to take place this spring with Megadeth. However, the shows were rescheduled back in April, with Marilyn Manson now serving as the support act.

For additional updates and tour dates, head to the official Ozzy Osbourne website.

Rescheduled North American No More Tours 2 2020 dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

May 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

May 31 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

June 2 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

June 20 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

June 30 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

July 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

July 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

July 13 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

July 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chin Pavilion

July 27 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

