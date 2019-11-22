U2 releases first song in 2 years, ‘Ahisma,’ featuring Oscar-winning composer

Send this page to someone via email

U2 has just released its first new song in nearly two years. It’s called Ahisma and is a collaborative effort with world-renowned music producer, A.R. Rahman.

Ahisma dropped on Thursday and serves as the first piece of original music from U2 since the release of the band’s 14th studio album, Songs of Experience, in late 2017.

In the four-minute, spiritual anti-weapons track, Rahman, 52, accompanies Bono — frontman of the legendary Irish rock band — as the two bounce soothing vocals back and forth.

The Indian composer is best known for his work on a variety of film scores, including 2009’s Slumdog Millionaire — which earned him two Academy Awards.

As well as his own contributions, Rahman, 52, enlisted his two daughters, Khatija and Raheema, to provide backup vocals on the song, including an Indian-language verse heard at the beginning of the song.

On the meaning of Ahisma, Rahman revealed in the official press release that is the Sanskrit word for “non-violence,”

According to the musician, “Ahimsa requires courage and strength. [It is] a quality that is impervious to weapons or power.”

“It’s a mission which is most needed to heal the modern world and it is incredible timing to collaborate with U2, with their amazing legacy, to revive this movement,” he concluded.

In the joint statement, the song was described as the celebration of “spiritual diversity of India” as it “connects the ethos of U2 with the mastery of A.R. Rahman.”

U2 guitarist The Edge shared positive sentiments on working with Rahman, too.

“It has been an absolute joy to work with A.R. on this track,” he said.

“[He’s] a superstar and a talent both towering and generous, we are especially excited to visit his homeland in just a few weeks.”

U2 is set to bring their extensive Joshua Tree anniversary tour to Mumbai on Dec. 15. It will mark the Sunday Bloody Sunday rockers’ first-ever performance in India, and the final show of the band’s two-plus-year trek.

Ahimsa is now available through all major streaming platforms.

For tour dates, updates and additional information, visit U2’s official website.

The full statement regarding the release of Ahisma can be read here.

