Paul McCartney drops double single, ‘Home Tonight’ and ‘In a Hurry’

Just over a year after the release of his 17th solo album, Egypt Station (2018), Paul McCartney has put out two brand new songs: Home Tonight and In a Hurry.

The unexpected tracks dropped on Friday morning and came less than a day after the former Beatles musician teased them on his social media accounts.

Initially, Home Tonight and In a Hurry were set to be released on Friday, Nov. 29, as an exclusive Record Store Day 2019 double A-side single.

A limited-edition picture disc will be released that day in a seven-inch vinyl format. It will also include a lyric insert. Only 12,000 copies will be distributed worldwide.

Paul's brand new tracks 'Home Tonight/ In A Hurry' are available to buy / stream today: https://t.co/qQNGWQnFhR pic.twitter.com/0n0LDsJKM9 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 22, 2019

The vivid and colourful artwork for the upcoming release was inspired by the parlour game Exquisite Corpse, according to the official listing.

While it’s unclear if McCartney, 77, is working on any further material or planning to put these songs on an upcoming album, a press release revealed that Home Tonight and In a Hurry were recorded during the Egypt Station studio sessions, with producer Greg Kurstin.

Word of McCartney’s new tunes comes only a handful of days after it was revealed he will be headlining the U.K.’s world-renowned Glastonbury music festival in 2020 in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Hey Glasto – excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer! https://t.co/31yA40Eb4d — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 18, 2019

Along with his large and multi-talented backing band, the Yesterday singer will hit the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in Worthy Farm, England, on June 27, 2020.

McCartney has no scheduled Canadian tour dates. He will, however, continue the critically acclaimed Freshen Up tour next spring in with two Italian dates.

All tour date listings and official updates can be found on the official Paul McCartney website.

Home Tonight and In a Hurry are now available through all major streaming platforms.