Coldplay announces touring hiatus, citing environmental concerns

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said that the band will go on a touring hiatus after the release of its eighth studio album, Everyday Life.

During an interview with the BBC on Thursday, Martin, 42, revealed that rather than promoting the new record on the road, Coldplay would like to take time “over the next year or two” to work towards finding an environment-friendly ways to go on future tours.

“How can our tour be not only sustainable, but how can it be actively beneficial?” the In My Place singer asked himself.

“How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact?”

Martin accredited the hardest part of lowering the band’s carbon footprint to continuously flying across the globe for extensive world tours.

Furthermore, he admitted that Coldplay’s “dream” is to abolish single-use plastics from their concerts, and have the entire production largely solar powered.

Though Martin didn’t offer any sustainable solutions to the predicament during the interview, he seemed positive about it being easy to inspire others to reduce their own carbon footprints.

“I think it’s a question of just accepting that you have to do your best, and not to be too overzealous in criticizing others, because everyone will catch up if you prove that it’s easy to do it the right way,” he continued.

Hours prior to the interview, Coldplay shared a PDF with their fans via Twitter. The file contains the entire Everyday Life album booklet, allowing paperless access to fans who have opted not to buy a physical version of the album.

With just a few hours til the music comes out, we wanted to give you the Everyday Life album booklet, so that you can see all the artwork, lyrics and credits while you listen (however you do that). Here's the PDF https://t.co/D8HaRMbCgv. PH pic.twitter.com/LpyxfgyPYY — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 21, 2019

Earlier this month, Coldplay announced that it will be performing the upcoming double album in its entirety at a two-part concert in Jordan starting this Thursday, Nov. 21, and ending the next day — the day of its release.

The first half — which the band refers to as “Sunrise” — will be performed at 4 a.m. GMT (11 p.m. ET), and “Sunset” will be played at 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. ET).

The entire concert will be streamed live on YouTube.

Michael J. Fox plays 'Johnny B Goode' with Coldplay during show in New York City

Everyday Life is now available to be pre-ordered through the official Coldplay website.

The 16-track record will be released by Parlaphone Records worldwide on Friday, Nov. 22.

Everyday Life tracklist:

Sunrise (Side 1)

1. Sunrise

2. Church

3. Trouble in Town

4. Broken

5. Daddy

6. WOTW / POTP

7. Arabesque

8. When I Need a Friend

Sunset (Side 2)

1. Guns

2. Orphans

3. Èkó

4. Cry Cry Cry

5. Old Friends

6. بني آدم

7. Champion of the World

8. Everyday Life