Coldplay releases 2 new singles, ‘Daddy’ and ‘Champion of the World’

Two days before the long-awaited release of their eighth studio album, Everyday Life, Coldplay has just put out two brand new songs.

The tracks are called Daddy and Champion of the World, and serve as the album’s fourth and fifth singles overall. They were released on Wednesday.

Daddy dropped alongside a visually stunning music video directed by Åsa Lucander and produced by Aardman Animations (Wallce & Gromit). The enticing feature also included puppetry from practical effects studio, Brunskill & Grimes.

While Champion of the World came with only a lyric video, it was written by Coldplay’s Chris Martin as a tribute to the late-Frightened Rabbit frontman, Scott Hutchison.

Martin, 42, utilized Colplay’s official Twitter account to write about Hutchison’s contibutions.

“Scott had a song called Los Angeles Be Kind, which I love,” he wrote.

“When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway Champion of the World is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song.”

Martin also dedicated it to the fallen musician as a birthday present.

“Today is also his birthday,” he wrote. “So happy birthday, Scott, and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”

Coldplay’s highly-anticipated eighth studio album will serve as the followup to 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams.

Daddy and Champion of the World are now available through all major streaming platforms.

Everyday Life is now available to be pre-ordered through the official Coldplay website.

The 16-track record will be released by Parlaphone Records worldwide this Friday, Nov. 22.

Everyday Life tracklist:

Sunrise (Side 1)

1. Sunrise

2. Church

3. Trouble in Town

4. Broken

5. Daddy

6. WOTW / POTP

7. Arabesque

8. When I Need a Friend

Sunset (Side 2)

1. Guns

2. Orphans

3. Èkó

4. Cry Cry Cry

5. Old Friends

6. بني آدم

7. Champion of the World

8. Everyday Life